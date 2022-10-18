VOLLEYBALL
Effingham at Albion Edwards County Tournament
Effingham went 2-3 at the Albion Edwards County Tournament over the weekend.
The Hearts lost to Albion Edwards County (22-25, 21-25), defeated Wayne City (25-9, 25-18), lost to Newton (25-19, 21-25, 11-15), defeated Grayville (25-15, 25-22), and lost to Oblong (23-25, 24-26).
Abby Cunningham had eight assists and four digs. Ali Davis had 12 kills, five assists, one ace, eight blocks, and 12 digs. Alyssa Martin had one dig. Angela Ballman had one kill, three assists, one ace, and 16 digs. Berkley Pullen had three kills, 33 assists, five aces, and 17 digs. Bria Beals had 19 kills, 15 assists, three blocks, five aces, and 36 digs. Hannah Thompson had three aces, 45 assists, and five digs. Mya Harvey had two kills. Olivia Katt had 20 kills, one block, and seven digs. Raegan Boone had 14 kills, five assists, one ace, eight blocks, and 12 digs. Reaghan DeLong had seven kills, one block, and one dig. Riley Cunningham had one ace and 25 digs. Saige Althoff had seven kills, one assist, one ace, one block, and 35 digs, and Sidney Donaldson had 21 kills, one ace, four blocks, and 19 digs.
Teutopolis at Morgan Buerkett Tournament
Teutopolis finished 3-2 at the Morgan Buerkett Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Shoes (13-19) lost to Pontiac (23-25, 23-25) and Downs Tri-Valley (15-25, 13-25), and defeated Urbana (19-25, 25-12, 15-11), New Berlin (25-23, 25-21), and Payson Seymour (25-18, 25-21).
TaNeal Einhorn finished the tournament with three aces, five blocks, 15 kills, and three digs. Molly Pals had five aces, three blocks, 21 kills, 25 digs, and one assist. RyLee Dittamore had one block, 11 kills, and one dig. Sara Niemerg had two aces, five blocks, 25 digs, and six assists. Emily Konkel had one ace, one block, six kills, and five digs. Taylor Bueker had one ace, two blocks, and seven kills. Emma Deters had 14 aces and five digs. Katie Kremer had one ace, one kill, and one dig. Sara Zumbahlen had one ace, two blocks, two kills, two digs, and 13 assists. Sara Swingler had one ace, six digs, and 47 assists. Danielle Probst had one ace, one dig, and 11 assists. Maddie Habing had one ace, one kill, and three digs. Summer Wall had four aces and 15 digs. Paige Swingler had three digs, and Clarissa Ruholl had 44 digs.
During the tournament, Deters broke the Teutopolis single-season record for aces — previously set by Savannah Grimes in 2016 — with 59 aces, while Niemerg broke the Lady Shoes' single-season record for digs — previously set by Katelyn Jensen in 2018 — with 300 digs.
FOOTBALL
Olney Richland County 28, Newton 21
Newton fell to Olney Richland County, 28-21, Friday.
Isaac Flowers rushed for 146 yards on 27 carries for the Eagles. Meyer Tarr rushed for 75 yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Riley Hart rushed for 32 yards on four carries. Parker Wolf rushed four yards on one carry. Riley Darkow rushed for one yard on one carry, and Dominik Utley rushed for one yard on one carry with one touchdown.
As for the passing game, Max Meinhart threw for 90 yards on 7-of-14 passes and one touchdown with one interception.
Trevor Haarman caught two passes for 44 yards and one touchdown. Flowers caught two passes for 20 yards. Wolf caught one pass for 14 yards. Jack Kinkade caught one pass for 11 yards, and Tarr caught one pass for one yard.
Defensively, Tarr had 11 tackles, one for loss. Dawson Deitz had eight tackles, two for loss. Braxton Griffith had seven tackles, one for loss. Gus Bierman had seven tackles. Payton Harris had five tackles. Dalton Baltzell had four tackles. Cole Phillips had four tackles. Jacob Wickham had four tackles, one for loss. Hart had four tackles. Evan Baltzell had three tackles, one for loss. Utley had one tackle for loss, and Evan Zumbahlen had one tackle.
