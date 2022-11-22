GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 53, Dieterich 43
Effingham defeated Dieterich on Friday in a non-conference matchup at Dieterich High School.
The Flaming Hearts (1-0) won 53-43.
Bria Beals had 17 points for Effingham. Madison Mapes had 11. Sidney Donaldson had 10. Ella Niebrugge had five. Averie Wolfe had four. Marissa Allie had three. Saige Althoff had two, and Olivia Moser had one.
As for the Movin' Maroons (0-3), Kady Tegeler and Cortney Brummer had 12 points. Miley Britton had five. Heaven Kinnison had four. Estella Meinhart and Brittney Niemerg had three, and Ella Kreke and Ruby Westendorf had two.
North Clay 67, South Central 51
North Clay defeated South Central on Friday in a National Trail Conference matchup at North Clay High School.
The Lady Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 league) won 67-51.
Miah Ballard had 25 points for North Clay. Allison Czyzewski had 12. Alexis VanDyke had 11. Matia Price had nine. Sydney Kincaid and Mallory Boose had four, and Leah Weatherholt had two.
As for the Lady Cougars (1-2, 0-2 league), Kaitlyn Swift had 12 points. Jaylyn Michel had 10. Brooklyn Garrett had nine. Taegan Webster had eight. Percilla Reid had six. Brooke Cowger had four, and Kyra Swift had two.
Highland 31, Teutopolis 28
Teutopolis fell to Highland on Saturday in the Centralia Tournament.
The Lady Shoes (3-1) lost 31-28.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. Courtney Gibson had six points on 2-of-9 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. Chloe Probst had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with four rebounds and two turnovers. Emily Konkel had three points on 1-of-8 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, and four turnovers. Summer Wall had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with three rebounds and one turnover. Estella Mette had two points on 0-of-2 shooting with three rebounds and one turnover. Joleen Deters did not record a point but had one steal and two turnovers, and Katie Kremer did not record a point but had one rebound.
Teutopolis 46, Centralia 32
Teutopolis defeated Centralia on Saturday in the Centralia Tournament.
The Lady Shoes (3-0) won 46-32.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting with four rebounds, six steals, one assist, and two turnovers. Emily Konkel had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six rebounds, three steals, and two turnovers. Chloe Probst had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and three turnovers. Courtney Gibson had eight points on 3-of-9 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and three turnovers. Estella Mette had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with four rebounds. Summer Wall had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one steal, and Joleen Deters had one point on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and one turnover.
