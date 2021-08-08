You couldn't ask for a better week to have harness racing at the Effingham County Fair.
Sunshine beaming down on the fairgrounds all six days and a packed grandstand for Wednesday’s much-anticipated Downstate Classic was just a couple of things that made for a history-making week.
"I think they had a perfect combination of circumstances for the fair this year," Effingham County Fair track announcer Kurt Becker said. "The weather was ideal. They had plenty of horses. They hosted the Downstate Classic for the first time, a record-setting day of purses. I would suggest, visually, I would estimate it was a record single-day attendance on Wednesday, and I would suggest record attendance for the week. That's not official; that's based on my experience over the years of putting an eye to the grandstand and seeing how many seats are filled.
"All of the factors came together at the right time to have a spectacular week of racing."
Having the backing from the fair board also helped.
Becker added that the board’s aggressiveness to get the Downstate Classic was something they didn’t want to let slip through their fingers, and, ultimately, they didn’t let that happen.
"It was gratifying to see the crowd on Wednesday," Becker said. "One certainly wanted to see that commitment rewarded with strong attendance. So, No. 1, I thought that was great. With the attendance being strong every day throughout the week, I think that will encourage the fair board to continue supporting racing in general.
“The commitment they make with six days of racing is phenomenal."
One driver that attendants saw and heard a lot of was Archie Buford, who won the driver's championship with only three days of racing under his belt. Buford had a prior commitment during the first three days of harness racing that prevented him from coming.
However, he made the most of lost time.
"The great thing is he won it on points, but if you go back and look, he, by far, had the greatest number of winning drives," Becker said. "He ended up winning 11 of his 14 races, which is a new record for our fair, as far as win percentage goes. If you go back and look at drivers who have ever made 10 starts or more during the week, his winning percentage, which was 0.785, that's a new record.
"Archie is a good, young driver, but he benefits by being partnered with the leading trainer on the Illinois fair circuit, Roshun Trigg. Roshun is a top-ranked trainer and gives him good stock to drive."
Buford won 11 of the 13 races he competed in, including a perfect 4-for-4 at the Downstate Classic.
