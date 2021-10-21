Week 9 of the 2021 high school football season commences on Friday.
Here are the matchups and what the opponent brings to the table.
EFFINGHAM VS. HIGHLAND
This game will likely determine a lot, as both teams enter with identical 4-4 records and are hoping for a playoff spot.
Effingham heads into Week 9, losing its Week 8 matchup to Breese Mater Dei 41-13.
Meanwhile, Highland has won its last three contests. The Bulldogs defeated Mascoutah 29-27, Waterloo 48-14, and Civic Memorial 34-14.
A pass-first team, junior Brent Wuebbels leads Highland behind-center. He has thrown for 1,936 yards on 139-of-228 passing and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions this season.
He has numerous targets to choose from, but his favorite is junior Cade Altadonna. Altadonna has 44 catches for 564 yards and five touchdowns.
Five other receivers are surpassing 100 yards receiving and four with over 200 yards, as well. Junior Brode Lewis has 24 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Senior James Beard has 19 catches for 247 yards. Senior Gabe Marti has 15 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Travis Porter has 19 catches for 227 yards and two scores, and junior Cameron Willis has eight catches for 160 yards.
On the ground, Porter serves as the team’s primary back. He has 128 carries for 806 yards and 16 touchdowns this year, while Wuebbels is second, with 97 catches for 617 yards and nine scores.
Defensively, Willis is the team’s top tackler with 92, while junior Brenden Gelly is second with 87.
For Effingham, junior John Westendorf, once again, had another breakout performance, topping 100 yards and scoring once for the Hearts. He now has 862 yards on 163 carries and 10 touchdowns this season.
TRI-CITY (SANGAMON VALLEY) VS. CUMBERLAND
Cumberland looks to end its season on a high note Friday.
The No. 10-ranked team in Class 1A sits at 7-1 after a Week 8 win over Cerro Gordon (Bement). The Pirates won 41-8.
This week, Cumberland takes on Tri-City (Sangamon Valley), who is 1-7 on the year and losers of its last five games.
Chase Walters leads the team in the backfield. He has 96 rushes for 609 yards and three touchdowns this season.
At quarterback, Travis Hemphill and John Wentzel share time. Hemphill has thrown for 243 yards on 27-of-80 passing and two touchdowns to 14 interceptions. Wentzel has thrown for 172 yards on 11-of-27 passing and two touchdowns to zero interceptions.
Receiver Mason Hardy is the team’s top target catching nine passes for 128 yards and two scores this year.
Meanwhile, on defense, Walters also leads that unit. He has 56 tackles, while Hardy is second with 35, and Grant Pickrell third with 34.
There were no stats available for Cumberland.
MARSHALL VS. NEWTON
Newton will look to end the season with an above-500 record Friday against winless Marshall.
The Eagles are struggling offensively, scoring nine points in each of the last three weeks. They haven’t scored 10 or more since Week 4 against Lawrenceville.
Last week, Newton lost to Olney (Richland County) 13-2, surpassing 117 yards of total offense. Isaac Flowers had 93 yards rushing on 15 carries to pace the team.
There were no stats available for Marshall.
