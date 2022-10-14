Below is this week's Effingham Daily News High School Football Preview — an article detailing the matchups for Effingham, Newton, and Cumberland.
BREESE MATER DEI AT EFFINGHAM
Last Year: Effingham lost to Breese Mater Dei, 41-13, at Breese.
Last Week: Effingham defeated Lincoln, 47-0, at Lincoln High School.
Effingham Notes: Effingham is coming off a dominating victory over Lincoln in Week 7. The Hearts rushed for 261 yards on offense, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance by sophomore Weldon Dunston. Dunston rushed for 189 yards on 30 carries. Senior quarterback Tanner Pontious rushed for 49 yards on five carries and threw for an additional 71 on 7-of-11 passes and two touchdowns. He connected with Colton Loy and Connor Thompson on both scores. Thompson finished with one catch for 11 yards; Loy finished with one catch for three yards. Kaden Koeberlein was Pontious' main target, catching two passes for 23 yards. Garrett Wolfe caught two passes for 20 yards, and Andrew Lotz caught one pass for 14 yards. On defense, Charlie Ring led the team with seven tackles. Michael Love had five. Connor Simmons and Logan Heil had four. Spencer Fox had three. Evan Waymoth and Jack Harper had two, and Hunter Reed, Zach Donaldson, and Armando Estrada had one.
Opponent Notes: Drake Rensing leads Breese Mater Dei with 759 rushing yards on 106 carries and nine touchdowns, while Trenton Zeeb is second for the run-first Knights with 303 yards on 64 carries and two touchdowns. Zeeb is also one of two quarterbacks that Breese uses. He has thrown for 280 yards on 32-of-63 passes and four touchdowns to two interceptions this season, while Chase Jansen has thrown for 298 yards on 26-of-49 passes and four touchdowns to five interceptions. The main targets for both will be Dalton Markus and Seth Winkeler. Markus has 19 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns, while Winkeler had eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.
NEWTON AT OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY
Last Year: Newton lost to Olney Richland County, 13-2, at Newton.
Last Week: Newton defeated Marshall, 52-12, at Newton.
Newton Notes: Newton defeated Marshall, 52-12, in Week 7. The Eagles rushed for 309 yards on the ground. Isaac Flowers had nine carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Riley Darkow had nine carries for 65 yards and one touchdown. Meyer Tarr had six carries for 60 yards. Dominik Utley had two carries for 32 yards and one touchdown. Payton Harris had four carries for 29 yards, and Gus Bierman had one carry for eight yards. Max Meinhart threw for 136 yards on 6-of-16 passing and two touchdowns. Flowers caught two of his passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. Parker Wolf caught two passes for 39 yards. Jack Kinkade caught one pass for 25 yards and one touchdown. Trevor Haarman caught one pass for seven yards, and Austin Moore caught one pass for nine yards. Defensively, Braxton Griffith had 11 tackles, four for loss, and one sack. Riley Hart had eight tackles, five for loss. Tarr had seven tackles, three for loss, with three sacks. Moore had six tackles, one for loss, and one interception. Trenton Schafer had six tackles, two for loss. Dawson Deitz had four tackles, two for loss, and one sack. Cole Phillips had four tackles, one for loss, and one sack. Bierman had two tackles. Logan Ochs had two tackles, one for loss. Gage Reynolds had one tackle. Dalton Baltzell had one tackle. Martin Loy had one tackle. Evan Zumbahlen had one tackle. Cole Elmore had one tackle, one for loss. Carson Brown had one tackle, and Harris had one tackle.
Opponent Notes: Olney Richland County comes into Week 7 with a 5-2 record and a 4-1 mark in the Little Illini Conference. A pass-first team, Dawson Brown leads the Tigers behind-center. The senior has thrown for 1,676 yards on 108-of-186 passes and 15 touchdowns to five interceptions this season. His top targets are seniors Ayden Cothern and Zechariah Wease. Cothern has 19 catches for 527 yards and five touchdowns; Wease has 37 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, in the backfield, Hudson Lathrop is the team's leading rusher, with 86 carries for 542 yards and six touchdowns this season. Brown can also run himself, though, as evidenced by his 66 carries for 256 yards and six touchdowns this year.
CUMBERLAND AT ARGENTA-OREANA (SATURDAY)
Last Year: Cumberland did not play Argenta-Oreana in 2021.
Last Week: Cumberland defeated Kansas-Hume Shiloh-Oakland, 49-0, at Cumberland.
Cumberland Notes: Cumberland continues to stay hot, winning its last five games to improve to 5-2 on the season with its eyes on a seven-win season. The Pirates are coming off a 49-0 win over Tri-County in Week 7. Blake McMechan ran for 141 yards on six carries and three touchdowns. Ross McBride rushed for 82 yards on four carries, and Bryant Weber threw for 135 yards on 3-of-6 passes and two touchdowns for Cumberland. Weber's main target was Gavin Hendrix, who caught one pass for 66 yards and one touchdown, while Trevin Magee caught one pass for 45 yards and a touchdown, and McBride caught one pass for 24 yards.
Opponent Notes: Argenta-Oreana has won the last three meetings against Cumberland. The Bombers won in 2019 (27-7), 2017 (44-26), and 2016 (42-28). They are currently 0-7 this season and are getting outscored 226-63.
