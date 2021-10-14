Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season commences on Friday.
Here are the matchups and what the opponent brings to the table.
BREESE MATER DEI VS. EFFINGHAM
Not many expected Effingham to have the record they have right now.
At 4-3 and 4-2 in the Apollo Conference, the Hearts continue to gain valuable experience every week.
Heading into Friday's matchup against Breese Mater Dei, the No. 2- ranked team in Class 2A, that experience will need to show to pull off another upset.
The Knights boast a perfect 6-0 record and sit behind Decatur St. Teresa — who Effingham played in Week 1 — for the top spot in the state.
Senior Bryce Revermann starts at quarterback for Breese. Revermann has thrown for 1,061 yards on 60-of-76 passing and 14 touchdowns to two interceptions this season.
His main target is senior Cameron Haag, who has 42 catches for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, in the backfield, senior Jayce Napovanice is the leading rusher for the Knights. He has 464 yards on 84 carries and four touchdowns and four 100-plus yard rushing games this season.
As for the defensive side of the football, senior Kyler Schuchman leads the team with 67 tackles, while junior Brayden Buehne has 56.
Senior Colin Toeben leads the team with four sacks, while Haag also provides a burst on defense, with a team-best six interceptions.
For Effingham, continuing to run the ball will be what they have to do.
Junior John Westendorf is 240 yards away from 1,000 for the season. Last week, against Lincoln, he rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.
Behind-center, junior quarterback Tanner Pontious continues to improve, as well.
Last week, Pontious threw for 130 yards on 4-of-10 passing and two touchdowns. For the season, he has 766 yards passing on 45-of-88 and eight touchdowns to five interceptions. He has not allowed a pick since Week 4 against Mattoon.
The rise of junior wide receiver Armando Estrada is also noteworthy. Last week, Estrada caught three passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
For the season, Estrada has 18 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, senior Dalton Fox leads the team with 66 tackles, while junior Logan Heil is second with 42.
Against the Railsplitters, Fox led the team with 13 tackles, while senior Damon Kalber had 10. Kalber has 26 tackles so far this season.
NEWTON VS. RICHLAND (COUNTY)
After two straight losses, Newton returns to the field Friday night, looking to snap that.
The Eagles take on Richland County for Senior Night.
The Tigers are 4-4 on the season. Last week, against Paris, Richland County lost 36-12.
Quarterback Dawson Brown threw for 151 yards on 17-of-25 passing and two touchdowns to two interceptions. Brown has 1,100 yards passing this season, on 85-of-147 and 11 touchdowns to five interceptions.
His leading receiver is Zechariah Wease, who has 30 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, Wease caught seven passes for 75 yards and one score.
Another option for Brown is Braedon Burgner, who has 28 catches for 352 yards and seven touchdowns. Last week, he caught seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Meanwhile, in the backfield, Brown is the leading rusher, too. He has 50 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
For Newton, fixing its offensive inconsistencies will need to be the main focus.
The Eagles have seven points in the last two weeks.
Quarterback Lain Burgener threw for 83 yards on 7-of-15 passing with one interception against Mt. Carmel, while the team had 143 yards rushing on 28 attempts.
CUMBERLAND VS. CERRO GORDO (BEMENT)
Cumberland hasn't played a football game since October 1.
The Pirates defeated Tri-County 56-8 to improve to 5-1 on the season. They will look to make it 6-1 on Friday when they host Cerro Gordo (Bement) at Pirate Field.
There were no stats available for either team.
