Below is this week's Effingham Daily News High School Football Preview — an article detailing the matchups for Effingham, Newton, and Cumberland.
EFFINGHAM AT LINCOLN
Last Year: Effingham defeated Lincoln, 34-22, at Klosterman Field.
Last Week: Effingham lost to Mt. Zion, 36-39 in overtime, at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium.
Effingham Notes: After a heartbreaking loss to Mt. Zion in Week 6, Effingham returns to the field in Week 7 against Lincoln, trying to rebound. The Flaming Hearts rushed for 325 yards against the Braves. Senior quarterback Tanner Pontious led Effingham on the ground with 155 rushing yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Pontious now has 281 rushing yards on 84 carries and four touchdowns this season. Sophomore Weldon Dunston had 78 rushing yards on 20 carries. Dunston now has 299 rushing yards on 68 carries and five touchdowns. Senior Evan Waymoth had 66 rushing yards on 23 carries and one touchdown. Waymoth now has 333 rushing yards on 85 carries and six touchdowns, and senior Caden Walls had 26 rushing yards on two carries. Walls has 132 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. As for the passing game, Pontious completed 9-of-14 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in Week 6. Pontious has completed 53-of-91 passes for 626 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions this season. His top target last week was Walls, who had 49 receiving yards on two receptions. Walls has 62 receiving yards on four receptions this season. Junior Andrew Lotz had 34 receiving yards on three receptions last week and has 257 receiving yards on 18 receptions and two touchdowns this year. Sophomore Kaden Koeberlein had 34 receiving yards on two receptions last week and has 91 receiving yards on six receptions this season. Lastly, senior Connor Thompson had 32 receiving yards on 32 receptions and one touchdown and has 65 receiving yards on three catches this season.
Opponent Notes: Lincoln enters Week 7 with a 3-3 record and a 2-2 mark in the Apollo Conference. The Railsplitters defeated Mattoon in Week 6, 27-7, to end a three-game losing streak where they lost to Mt. Zion (Week 5, 41-14), Mahomet-Seymour (Week 4, 63-14), and Jerseyville Jersey (Week 3, 26-14). Darren Stevens leads Lincoln at quarterback. He has completed 35-of-71 passes for 664 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. His top target is Kani Carson. Carson has 11 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns this season. Jaden Leadley has six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown, and Isaac Decker has nine receptions for 114 yards. Carson is also the team's leading rusher, with 67 carries for 439 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Decker is second with 64 carries for 342 yards and one touchdown, Paytan Bunner third with 35 carries for 135 yards and one touchdown, and Payton Johnson fourth with has 18 carries for 109 yards.
OAKLAND-HUME SHILOH-KANSAS AT CUMBERLAND
Last Year: Cumberland defeated Tri-County, 56-8, at Pirate Field.
Last Week: Cumberland defeated Villa Grove, 42-14, at Pirate Field.
Cumberland Notes: Bryant Weber completed 6-of-8 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 6 win over Villa Grove. His top target was Blake McMechan, who had three catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Trevin Magee had two catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Ross McBride had one catch for two yards. McMechan also nearly eclipsed 100 rushing yards, finishing with 98 on 15 carries and one score. McBride had 43 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, while Weber had seven rushing yards on three carries, and Ty Bradley had one rushing yard on one carry. Cumberland has won the last four games after losing the first two of the season to Shelbyville and Tuscola — both on the road.
Opponent Notes: Tri-County enters Week 7 with a 3-3 record and a 2-2 mark in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. The Titans lost to Heyworth in Week 1 (50-16), defeated Oblong-Hutsonville-Palestine in Week 2 (22-14), defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement in Week 3 (22-19), lost to Arcola in Week 4 (46-14), lost to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in Week 5 (42-6), and defeated Argenta-Oreana in Week 6 (18-14). Tyler VonLanken leads the team in the backfield with 612 rushing yards on 125 carries and six touchdowns this season. Gaige Cox adds 411 yards on 59 carries and four touchdowns, and Brandon Kollman has 150 yards on 12 carries and one score. Garrett Pollock is the team's quarterback and has completed 13-of-38 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions this season. His top target is Cox, who has 125 yards receiving on six catches and two touchdowns. Caden Logan has 37 receiving yards on four catches. Clay Kibler has 43 receiving yards on two catches, and Kollman has six receiving yards on one catch. Meanwhile, VonLanken leads the team on defense with 32 1/2 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, and two pass breakups. John Kibler has 32 tackles, 15 1/2 for loss, with 3 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three quarterback hits. Cox has 27 tackles with one pass breakup, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hits, and one block. Levi Eads has 27 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, with one sack, two pass breakups, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, and Clay Kibler has 26 1/2 tackles, two for loss.
MARSHALL AT NEWTON
Last Week: Newton lost to Mt. Carmel, 42-7, at Mt. Carmel.
Last Year: Newton defeated Marshall, 29-0, at Marshall.
Newton Notes: Newton fell to Mt. Carmel, 42-7, in Week 6. Max Meinhart completed 7-of-17 passes for 79 yards. He threw two interceptions. His top target was Trevor Haarman, who caught two passes for 24 yards. Austin Moore caught two passes for 20 yards. Jack Kinkade caught two passes for 15 yards. Payton Harris caught one pass for 12 yards, and Parker Wolf caught one pass for eight yards. Meinhart also caught a pass from Kinkade for eighty yards and the lone touchdown of the game for Newton and rushed for minus three yards on four carries. Riley Allen led the team on the ground with six carries for 43 yards. Meyer Tarr had four carries for 21 yards. Harris had 10 carries for 13 yards, and Dominik Utley had one carry for three yards. As for the defense, the Eagles totaled 50 tackles, six for loss, and had three fumble recoveries. Gus Bierman had a team-best seven tackles, one for loss. Braxton Griffith and Austin Moore had six tackles. Tarr had six tackles, one for loss and one fumble recovery. Riley Hart had six tackles, one for loss. Cole Phillips had five tackles, one for loss and one fumble recovery. Logan Ochs and Evan Baltzell had two tackles. Utley had two tackles, one for loss. Harris had two tackles, one for loss. Brayden Bergbower had one tackle. Martin Loy had one tackle. Evan Zumbahlen had one tackle. Kohlten Barthelme had one tackle. Weston Bierman had one tackle, and Allen had one fumble recovery.
Opponent Notes: Marshall did not send any statistics by press time.
