Week 7 of the 2021 high school football season commences on Friday.
Here are the matchups and what the opponent brings to the table.
EFFINGHAM VS. LINCOLN
Effingham is riding a ton of momentum after back-to-back road wins, including last week against state-ranked Mt. Zion.
This week, the Flaming Hearts host Lincoln for Homecoming, as they look for three in a row.
The Railsplitters are 3-3 and 2-2 in the Apollo Conference this season.
A pass-first team, senior quarterback Elijah Police leads the team behind center. Police has thrown for 737 yards on 41-of-87 passing and four touchdowns to six interceptions.
He has two primary targets on the outside.
First is sophomore Kani Carson. Carson has 253 yards receiving on 14 receptions and one touchdown.
The second option is junior Isaac Decker, who has 240 yards receiving on 13 receptions through six games. He has a touchdown, as well.
Not only is Carson a weapon through the air, but on the ground, too.
As the team's leading rusher, Carson has 516 yards on the ground on 56 carries and seven touchdowns. He averages nearly 9.2 yards per attempt, too.
Defensively, the Railsplitters have two players with 50 tackles or more.
Junior Payton Johnson has a team-best 54 with three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Meanwhile, senior Scotty Battin has 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception.
Another name to keep an eye on is senior Tony Gandolfi, who has a team-high 11 tackles for loss this year.
For Effingham, continuing to give the ball to junior John Westendorf is a must.
Westendorf has 694 yards rushing on 125 carries and eight touchdowns this season.
NEWTON VS. MT. CARMEL
After a tough 14-0 loss to Robinson last week, Newton returns to the field against an undefeated Mt. Carmel team Friday night.
The Golden Aces are coming off of a 49-2 win over Olney (Richland County) in Week 6 and can beat you by running the football or passing the football.
On the ground, sophomore Blayne Sisson is the team's go-to runner. He's averaging 527 yards on 44 carries and has seven touchdowns this season. Last week, he had 18 carries for 145 yards and two scores.
Sisson is also the team's quarterback, passing for 502 yards. He has completed 24 of his 35 passes and has five touchdowns to two interceptions.
Senior Zach Allen is his main target, catching 24 passes for 498 yards and six scores.
To pull off the upset, Newton will need to have a better offensive showing.
Last week, the Eagles had 180 yards of total offense, paced by the ground game. Newton rushed for 125 yards on 31 carries.
Mason Muley led the team with 43 yards, while Isaac Flowers had 38, Meyer Tarr 28, and Ben Meinhart 27.
Behind-center, quarterback Lain Burgener passed for 55 yards on 5-of-17 passing. He threw two interceptions.
