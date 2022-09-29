Below is this week's Effingham Daily News High School Football Preview — an article detailing the matchups for Effingham, Newton, and Cumberland.
To read more on Newton and Cumberland's matchups, please visit us at effinghamdailynews.com.
MT. ZION AT EFFINGHAM
Last Year: Effingham defeated Mt. Zion, 28-27, at Mt. Zion.
Last Week: Effingham defeated Taylorville, 48-13, at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium.
Effingham Notes: Effingham racked up 272 rushing yards against Taylorville in Week 5 en route to a 48-13 victory at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium. Weldon Dunston had 133 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in Week 5. He has 221 rushing yards on 48 carries and five touchdowns this season. Evan Waymoth had 78 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns in Week 5 and now has 267 yards on 62 carries and five scores this season. Meanwhile, on defense, Logan Heil racked up 12 tackles. Michael Love had eight. London Rinkel had seven to go along with one interception. Connor Simmons had six. Josh Kelley had five. Spencer Fox had four. Charlie Ring and Jack Harper had three. Waymoth, Max Seachrist, and Zach Donaldson had two, and Carter Bushue, Hunter Reed, Gaige Gillum, and Colton Webb had one.
Opponent Notes: Mt. Zion enters Friday night with a 4-1 record, losing only to state-ranked Mahomet-Seymour, 49-14, in Week 3. Last week against Lincoln, the Braves won 41-14. Junior Makobi Adams completed 13-of-21 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns. He has completed 76-of-125 passes for 1,139 yards and 17 touchdowns to two interceptions this season. He also ran for minus-three yards on five carries and one score last week and has 20 carries for six yards and two touchdowns this season. His top target last week was sophomore Brayden Trimble, who had five catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Trimble has been Adams' go-to guy this year, catching 35 passes for 572 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Grant McAtee is also a weapon for Adams, catching 16 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns this season. He had four catches for 126 yards and one score last week. Lastly, freshman Jacob Harvey is his other target, with over 100 yards receiving. Harvey has 176 receiving yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns this season and had three catches for 45 yards and one score last week.
