Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season commences on Friday.
Here are the matchups and what the opponent brings to the table.
EFFINGHAM VS. MATTOON
Effingham turned the tables last Friday against Charleston.
The Flaming Hearts won 42-0 after back-to-back weeks where they were the ones to lose by double-digits and now turn their attention to Mattoon on Friday night for Military Appreciation Night at Klosterman Field.
Last week against the Trojans, Effingham racked up 318 rushing yards, led by junior John Westendorf, who had 19 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged nearly nine yards per touch, too.
In three weeks, Westendorf has accrued 332 yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns.
Behind center, junior Tanner Pontious threw for 71 yards on 7-of-12 passing and one touchdown and ran six times for 43 yards and a score, too. Through three weeks, Pontious has 194 passing yards and 116 rushing yards, with two passing touchdowns and one rushing.
The Hearts face a Green Wave team this week that is also 1-2 and coming off a win in Week 3.
Mattoon defeated Taylorville 12-0. The Green Wave scored on a six-yard run, a 19-yard pass, and a 75-yard pass and totaled 293 yards of total offense.
In its first two weeks, Mattoon fell to Triad and Mt. Zion.
There were no other additional stats available.
NEWTON VS. LAWRENCEVILLE
Newton improved to 3-0 after a 35-27 win over Casey-Westfield Friday night.
The Eagles never trailed in the game, with the duo of Mason Mulvey and Ben Meinhart leading the way. Mulvey threw for 178 yards on 8-of-10 passing and two touchdowns, while Meinhart caught six passes for 134 yards and two scores.
On the ground, Isaac Flowers racked up 27 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Mulvey ran in for a score, too.
Defensively, Newton will have to improve its pass defense.
The Eagles allowed 292 passing yards last week on 12-of-30 passing and will look to improve in that area when it takes on a 1-2 Lawrenceville team Friday night. Against Richland County in Week 2, the Indians totaled 223 yards of total offense in a 41-8 loss. The only score came on a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter.
In three games this season, Lawrenceville fell to Marshall 45-35 and Paris, last week, 14-6.
There were no stats for the Paris game available and no individual stats provided, either.
CUMBERLAND VS. ARCOLA
Cumberland continues its ascent in the Associated Press weekly football rankings, moving up to No. 4 ahead of Friday night's matchup against Arcola.
The Purple Raiders are coming off a 49-13 win over Oakland in Week 3.
Led by senior quarterback Beau Edwards, the Arcola signal-caller has thrown for 364 yards on 23-of-55 passing and five touchdowns to three interceptions.
His top target is freshman Tanner Thomas, who has 10 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
In the backfield, Edwards can also hand the ball off to senior Jed Jones to make a play. Jones has 32 carries for 240 yards and five touchdowns this season.
As for the Pirates, senior Galen Martinez is the player to watch.
Last week, Martinez totaled 229 yards on the ground on nine carries and five touchdowns.
Not needing to throw the ball nearly at all with their stout running game, Cumberland only attempted five passes for 26 yards. However, if they do elect to throw, senior quarterback Logan Thilker will direct the offense.
Thilker completed one of his three passes last week for five yards but did run two times for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Thilker also made his presence felt, collecting 11 tackles.
Senior Iysten Syfert added nine tackles and a forced fumble. Senior Colby Ryan had five tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception, and senior Elijah McElravy had eight tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one tackle for loss.
