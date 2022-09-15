Below is this week's Effingham Daily News High School Football Preview — an article detailing the matchups for Effingham, Newton, and Cumberland.
EFFINGHAM AT MATTOON
Last Year: Mattoon defeated Effingham, 20-14, at Klosterman Field
Last Week: Effingham defeated Charleston, 31-13, at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium
Effingham Notes: Effingham defeated Charleston last week, 31-13, beating the Trojans in both the passing game and on the ground. Senior quarterback Tanner Pontious threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-15 passes. He also nearly had a third touchdown, but his pass got picked off near the endzone. Junior Andrew Lotz was Pontious' top target, catching five passes for 128 yards and both touchdowns. Meanwhile, on the ground, senior Evan Waymoth rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries, senior Caden Walls rushed for 73 yards on four carries, and Pontious added 39 yards on nine carries. Pontious and Walls each scored once. As for defense, junior Charlie Ring led the team with eight tackles and one fumble recovery. Junior Spencer Fox and senior Connor Simmons had seven tackles. Seniors Chris Hemwall and Josh Kelley had six tackles. Sophomore Michael Love and senior London Rinkel had five tackles. Senior Logan Heil had four tackles. Walls and senior Myles Maxedon had three tackles. Seniors Armando Estrada and Jack Harper had two tackles, and Waymoth had one tackle.
Opponent Notes: After two-straight losses to Troy Triad (22-41) and Mt. Zion (21-42), Mattoon cracked the win column in Week 3 against Taylorville (17-14). Senior running back Taeriek Grace — who has 33 carries for 214 yards this season — rushed for 134 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown to lead the Green Wave. Meanwhile, junior quarterback Slater Trier completed 6-of-15 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown to one interception in the win. Trier has passed for 436 yards on 35-of-77 passes and five touchdowns to four interceptions this season. Slater's top target last week was junior Owen Hawkins, who caught three passes for 68 yards and has 17 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns this season. Senior Logan Blackburn is Slater's second-leading target. Blackburn caught one pass for 30 yards and one score last week and has seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns this season, while junior Luke Branson is third on the team with seven catches for 81 yards. Branson caught two passes for 17 yards last week. As for defense, junior Aidan Blackburn leads the team in tackles (29), tackles for loss (four), and sacks (2 1/2). Blackburn also has one interception.
RED HILL AT NEWTON
Last Year: Newton defeated Red Hill, 32-8, at Bridgeport
Last Week: Newton fell to Lawrenceville, 34-7, at Lawrenceville
Newton Notes: Newton is looking to bounce back after a Week 3 loss to Lawrenceville. Parker Wolf had seven catches for 50 yards in Week 3 and now has 15 catches for 186 yards this season. Passing to him will be mainly Max Meinhart, who threw for 144 yards and one touchdown on 14-of-28 passes last week. Meinhart has completed 25-of-56 passes for 326 yards and three scores to one interception through three weeks. Meinhart can also target Trevor Haarman (six catches for 58 yards and one touchdown) and Jack Kinkade (six catches for 36 yards). Meanwhile, on the ground, Wade Wickham still leads the team despite not playing in two weeks. He has 14 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown. To replace him, Newton will look to Dawson Deitz (28 carries for 81 yards) and Meyer Tarr (13 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown). As for the defensive side of the football, Tarr leads in that regard, collecting 22 tackles and two tackles for loss in three weeks. Gus Bierman has 20 tackles and four tackles for loss; Braxton Griffith has 16 tackles, and Riley Hart has 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Despite a struggle in Week 3, there are options in the backfield, too.
First is Dawson Deitz, who has 29 carries for 74 yards and four receptions for 11 yards, and second is Meyer Tarr, who has one touchdown and 61 yards rushing on 13 carries and one catch for three yards.
Opponent Notes: Red Hill did not send any information before press time.
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON ATWOOD-HAMMOND AT CUMBERLAND
Last Year: Cumberland defeated ALAH, 45-0, at ALAH.
Last Week: Cumberland defeated Tri-City Sangamon Valley, 41-6, at Pirate Field.
Cumberland Notes: Cumberland lost Week 1 to Shelbyville (38-14) and Week 2 to Tuscola (40-22), both games away from Pirate Field, before defeating Tri-City Sangamon Valley in Week 3 (41-6). Bryant Weber has completed 32-of-60 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions in the last two weeks. He has also rushed the ball five times for minus-nine yards and one score. His main targets on the outside are senior wide receiver Maddox McElravy, who has 11 catches for 132 yards, and senior tight end Trevin Magee, who has 10 catches for 112 yards. Junior Blake McMechan can also be a threat out of the backfield, as shown by his nine catches for 89 yards and one score this year. McMechan, however, will serve more as a runner. This year, he has nine carries for 55 yards. Ross McBride leads the team in that category with 22 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. There were no stats available for Week 3 at press time.
Opponent Notes: ALAH's offense starts and stops with Illinois football signee Kaden Feagin. Feagin has 53 carries for 425 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. But he is equally effective behind-center, too, totaling 225 yards, on 21-of-33 passing, with three touchdowns to zero interceptions. Aside from Feagin, Mason Allen is the other runner with over 100 yards rushing, totaling 125 on 29 carries and one score. Meanwhile, on the outside, Feagin's primary target is Jayce Parson, who has 130 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns. Landon Waldrop is another name to watch out for, as he is close to 100 yards with eight catches for 88 yards.
