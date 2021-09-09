Week 3 of the 2021 high school football season commences on Friday.
Here are the matchups and what the opponent brings to the table.
CHARLESTON VS. EFFINGHAM
It's well-documented that Effingham is in the midst of a rebuild.
There are new pieces everywhere on the field, and through the first two weeks, the results have shown that.
After a 42-7 loss in Week 1, the Flaming Hearts returned home to Klosterman Field last Friday, only to lose 37-7 to Apollo Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour, and the road doesn't get any easier.
Friday night, Effingham takes on Charleston at Trojan Hill, who likewise didn't show much on offense in their Week 2 matchup, either.
The Trojans chalked up 49 yards on the ground on 12 carries, led by senior Zayvion Johnson-Mitchel, who had four carries for 24 yards.
Johnson-Mitchel isn't alone, though. The running back room also includes senior Nate Shrader, who had three rushes for 15 yards last week, senior Jack Nelson, who had four touches for six yards, and junior Jeremiah Hayes, who had one touch for four yards.
As for the quarterback position, Nelson serves as the signal-caller.
Last week, against Lincoln, Nelson threw for 102 yards, with Johnson-Mitchel being his main target. Johnson-Mitchel caught four passes for 31 yards, while senior Wade Wright added 24 yards on two receptions, Hayes, two catches for 19 yards, sophomore Landon King, two catches for 14 yards, and senior Hunter White, two catches for 11 yards.
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON (ATWOOD-HAMMOND) VS. CUMBERLAND
Cumberland moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press rankings, and deservedly so, after defeating No. 6 Tuscola on Saturday afternoon at Pirate Field.
The Pirates won 26-22, vaulting them to No. 6 from No. 8 in the rankings.
Senior Galen Martinez rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown against the Warriors and now has 273 yards on 24 carries on the season.
Senior quarterback Logan Thilker added 83 yards rushing on 15 carries and one touchdown while throwing for 116 yards on 16-of-19 passing and one touchdown, as well. His top target was junior Maddux McElravy, who caught eight passes for 69 yards. Martinez had five receptions for 27 yards, too.
To get to 3-0, Cumberland will have to defeat Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) on Friday night.
The Knights are 0-2 on the season, losing to Tri-Valley (Downs) in Week 1, 43-0, and Meridian (Macon) in Week 2, 46-21.
Junior Kaden Feagin is the primary target for the Pirates. A three-star recruit on 247Sports, Feagin boasts offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, and Notre Dame.
Last week, against Meridian (Macon), Feagin rushed for 175 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. He averaged nearly 11 yards per rush.
Overall, the Knights had 310 yards on the ground to 73 yards through the air.
Junior Mason Allen had 17 carries for 76 yards, while sophomore Landon Waldrop had 12 carries for 53 yards.
The signal-caller for ALAH is senior Quentin Day, who passed for those 73 yards, on 4-of-9 passing and one interception.
Defensively, Feagin led the team in tackles, as well, with 13.
Junior Drew Cotton added 12 tackles, while junior Noah Garrett and Day had 10 apiece.
CASEY-WESTFIELD VS. NEWTON
Newton dominated its way to a win over Sullivan in Week 2.
The Eagles won 50-6, thanks to 342 yards of total offense, and take on undefeated Casey-Westfield this week, who defeated Paris 32-30 last Friday.
A pass-first team, the Warriors will send senior quarterback Aden Brenton out to run the show on offense. He threw for 176 yards on 16-of-27 passing and two touchdowns last week.
His top target is sophomore Connor Sullivan, who caught seven passes for 65 yards and both touchdowns in Week 2.
Sophomore Cole Gilbert is also a threat, catching three passes for 58 yards, while senior Jud Richards had two catches for 20 yards, too.
In the backfield, senior Adam Keeney is the team's leading rusher, touching the ball 21 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. Brenton added five rushes for 49 yards and a score, as well.
Defensively, Keeney is the team's leading tackler. He had seven tackles last week.
Overall, the Warriors had 53 tackles. Juniors Cole Livingston and Jacob Clement each had six, while Sullivan and junior Gavin Shackelford had five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.