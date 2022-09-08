Below is this week's Effingham Daily News High School Football Preview — an article detailing the matchups for Effingham, Newton, and Cumberland.
CHARLESTON AT EFFINGHAM
Last Year: Effingham defeated Charleston 42-0 at Charleston
Last Week: Effingham lost to (Class 5A, No. 4) Mahomet-Seymour, 35-14.
Effingham Notes: Effingham finally found the endzone twice last week against state-ranked Mahomet-Seymour, albeit in another losing effort. However, fans shouldn't worry too much about this Flaming Hearts team, as Effingham could have very well lost to the Class 2A state champion Decatur St. Teresa and the Class 5A state champion Mahomet-Seymour in back-to-back weeks. One area of concern, though, continues to be on offense. That side of the football hasn't looked all that great through two weeks, and without senior running back John Westendorf — who did not play against Mahomet-Seymour in Week 2 due to an undisclosed injury — it could be trouble down the road. But it could also open the door for others to come in and make a name for themselves. One such name is sophomore running back Weldon Dunston. Last week, Dunston rushed for 27 yards on 16 carries, scoring the first touchdown of the campaign. Look for him to see the same workload, if not more, this week, as the matchup may call for it. Last year against the Trojans, Effingham rushed for 318 yards on 47 carries and three scores. Could it be deja vu in 2022?
Opponent Notes: Charleston comes in with an 0-2 record, losing in Week 1 to Herscher (41-30) and Week 2 to Lincoln (20-0). In the last two weeks, the Trojans have 449 total yards against the 718 total yards they are giving up. Charleston had 55 passing yards and 98 rushing yards against the Railsplitters and gave up 70 passing yards and 201 rushing yards. Junior quarterback Brett Spour leads the team behind-center. Spour has thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions on 16-of-33 passes and 172 yards in two weeks. He also has one rushing touchdown and 85 yards on 18 carries. His weapons are senior running back Jeremiah Hayes (23 carries for 149 yards and three catches for 17 yards); junior wide receiver Langdon Kind (five carries for 31 yards and four catches for 38 yards); junior running back Cody Bell (five carries for 15 yards and three catches for 16 yards); junior running back Malik Perry (three carries for nine yards); junior wide receiver Jacob Roe (two catches for 28 yards); junior running back Aidan Burnett (one carry for minus-four yards); sophomore running back Ben Coffey (one carry for minus-eight yards); junior wide receiver Luke Nelson (two catches for 29 yards); junior wide receiver Chet Shrader (two catches for 25 yards and one touchdown), and junior wide receiver Scott King (one catch for five yards).
NEWTON AT LAWRENCEVILLE
Last Year: Newton lost to Lawrenceville, 34-19
Last Week: Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 11-8
Newton Notes: Newton will look to make it two wins in a row after its thrilling, 11-8, victory over Casey-Westfield in Week 2. Parker Wolf was the spotlight player of the night against the Warriors, catching seven passes for 126 yards and one touchdown. So far this season, Wolf has eight catches for 130 yards to go along with three carries for another 32 yards and one score. Passing to him will be mainly Max Meinhart, who threw for 124 yards on 7-of-15 passes last week. Meinhart has completed 11-of-28 passes for 182 yards and two scores to one interception through two weeks. Aside from Wolf, Meinhart also has a trio of running backs lurking behind him. First is Wade Wickham, who did not play in Week 2 but rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in Week 1. Second is Dawson Deitz, who has 22 carries for 71 yards and four receptions for 11 yards, and third is Meyer Tarr, who has one touchdown and 58 yards rushing on 11 carries and one catch for three yards.
Opponent Notes: Lawrenceville did not send any statistics by press time.
NIANTIC SANGAMON VALLEY AT CUMBERLAND
Last Year: Cumberland defeated Niantic Sangamon Valley, 44-8
Last Week: Cumberland lost to Tuscola, 40-22
Cumberland Notes: Cumberland lost Week 1 to Shelbyville (38-14) and Week 2 to Tuscola (40-22), both games away from Pirate Field. The Pirates now return home for a Week 3 matchup, hoping to crack the win column. Bryant Weber has completed 32-of-60 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions in the last two weeks. He has also rushed the ball five times for minus-nine yards and one score. His main targets on the outside are senior wide receiver Maddox McElravy, who has 11 catches for 132 yards, and senior tight end Trevin Magee, who has 10 catches for 112 yards. Junior Blake McMechan can also be a threat out of the backfield, as shown by his nine catches for 89 yards and one score this year. McMechan, however, will serve more as a runner. This year, he has nine carries for 55 yards. Ross McBride leads the team in that category with 22 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Opponent Notes: Niantic Sangamon Valley comes into Toledo with an 0-2 record but a pair of closes losses. The Storm fell to Tremont in Week 1 (14-8) and Warrensburg-Latham in Week 2 (19-16). Sangamon Valley boasts a strong running game, led by Walters and Hardy. Walters has 167 rushing yards in two games to go along with 39 passing yards, while Hardy has 156 rushing yards to go along with 20 passing yards. Other players to keep an eye on will be Dougherty (32 rushing yards, three receiving yards), Weatzel (59 rushing yards, three passing yards), Cramer (24 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards), and Hill (eight rushing yards).
