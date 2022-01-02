Here is the third installment of the Effingham Daily News Top-5.
This list highlights the top-five best boys and girls basketball teams in the area, which the sports department will produce for your enjoyment in the Monday edition of the paper.
Here is how this week’s list goes:
1 – Newton
Record: 11-4
Wins: Dieterich (76-41), Cumberland (70-37), Casey-Westfield (46-40), Paris (55-48), Altamont (43-40), North Clay (59-52), Flora (51-46), Robinson (62-59), Charleston (56-50), Charleston (55-42), Teutopolis (58-55)
Comment: Newton did something most can’t — win at J.H. Griffin Gym. The Eagles downed the Wooden Shoes, 58-55, on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, showing their grit along the way. Parker Wolf emerged as a bonified star in the making in that game, scoring 19 points, while Evan Schafer also had his fingerprints on the win, with 16 points. Even though Newton lost its last two games after the upset, they still earned the top spot in the rankings.
2 – Teutopolis
Record: 11-3
Wins: Rantoul (69-42), Highland (52-44), Mattoon (43-34), Unity (59-51), Paris (50-45), Bloomington Central Catholic (57-51), Effingham (46-37), Fairfield (37-36), Lutheran North (Mo.) (62-35), Saint Anthony (49-41), Effingham (58-47)
Comment: Teutopolis didn’t let one loss hurt them at all, winning its next two games by eight and 11 points. The Wooden Shoes sit at 11-3 ahead of a home matchup against undefeated Monticello Tuesday and are No. 2 in the power rankings after falling to Newton.
3 – Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Record: 13-2
Wins: Shelbyville (61-34), Tri-Valley (38-34), Heritage (69-23), Sullivan (57-33), Arcola (58-33), Shelbyville (55-29), Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick (57-38), Cumberland (46-32), Saint Elmo/Brownstown (39-25), Okaw Valley (50-36), Chrisman (73-23), Tri-County (58-27), Paris (60-55)
Comment: Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor has won its last nine games, with the Tri-County Tournament being the most recent. The Hatchets also won the Saint Elmo Holiday Tournament, defeating the hosts by 14. Head coach Bob Lockart has a team that has an “old-school” feel, meaning that they don’t take a ton of three-pointers. They pound it in the paint, work within their offense, and are very patient. Stew-Stras is a team that should be on everyone’s radar because if they’re not, they’re liable to ruin your day.
4 – Altamont
Record: 10-4
Wins: Pana (61-54), Cumberland (41-32), Vandalia (82-45), South Central (47-33), Hutsonville/Oblong/Palestine (59-21), Greenville (64-54), Hillsboro (55-51), Zeigler-Royalton (81-33), Marissa-Coulterville (60-31), Cobden (45-38)
Comment: Altamont took third at the Sesser-Valier Tournament, losing to the hosts, in overtime, 60-55, in the tournament’s semifinals. The Indians are 10-4, ahead of a matchup against Shelbyville Tuesday, and have won three of their last four.
5 – Neoga
Record: 11-4
Wins: Arthur Christian (57-27), Central A&M (61-41), Beecher City-Cowden-Herrick (73-46), Cumberland (57-50), Dieterich (35-33), Sullivan (41-38), Casey-Westfield (42-41), Shelbyville (51-28), GCMS (50-34), Clinton (64-41), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (44-31)
Comment: Neoga played its way out of the rankings last week, but after a third-place finish at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, they are now back in, at No. 5. This team can knock off anyone on any given night and are a team to monitor as the year continues.
1 – Teutopolis
Record: 10-3
Wins: Newton (61-19), Salem (71-31), Highland (66-28), Centralia (48-29), Saint Joseph-Ogden (48-35), Saint Anthony (62-32), Richland County (54-36), Charleston (57-11), Tri-County (66-48), Effingham (49-30)
Comment: Teutopolis claims the No. 1 ranking again this week after winning the Charleston Holiday Tournament. The Lady Shoes flexed their muscles, winning by 46, 18, and 19 points. They are 10-3 and have won six of their last seven. Teutopolis hosts Flora Monday.
2 – Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Record: 14-1
Wins: South Central (68-61), Central A&M (43-24), Cumberland (38-31), Macon Meridian (63-36), Red Hill (67-27), Dieterich (43-26), Martinsville (75-12), Shelbyville (58-45), Saint Anthony (51-50), Altamont (50-48), Casey-Westfield (74-22), Arcola (64-53), Dieterich (56-50), South Central (75-61)
Comment: CHBC won the Dieterich Holiday Tournament after besting NTC rivals Dieterich and South Central over their last two days. The Bobcats beat the Lady Cougars in the championship game 75-61. Junior Gracie Heckert had 27 points in that one. She averages 21.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
3 – Neoga
Record: 14-2
Wins: Central A&M (42-35), Arthur Christian (50-19), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (55-16), Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor (49-33), North Clay (51-28), Cumberland (52-42), South Central (60-48), Palestine/Hutsonville/Oblong (52-36), Brownstown/Saint Elmo (53-44), Newton (49-21), Monticello (51-43), GCMS (52-22), Clinton (35-26), Tuscola (49-36)
Comment: Neoga won the Monticello Holiday Hoopla after defeating Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Clinton, and Tuscola. Sydney Richards averaged 15 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game over her four contests.
4 – Cumberland
Record: 13-3
Wins: Brownstown/Saint Elmo (51-28), Edwards County (59-42), Macon Meridian (49-33), Red Hill (58-26), Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor (43-30), Casey-Westfield (61-16), Palestine/Hutsonville/Oblong (40-39), Blue Ridge (53-12), Decatur Lutheran (67-45), Dieterich (56-44), Flanagan-Cornell (50-14), Shelbyville (46-38), Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor (57-31)
Comment: Cumberland is 13-3 on the season and a perfect 2-0 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Since a 10-point loss to Neoga in a Cumberland County clash, the Lady Pirates are winners of their last six games. Zoe Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points per game. I’ve called her the “mailwoman” for a while now because all she does is deliver, and she is doing just that for a team that only has seven players on the varsity roster.
5 – Effingham
Record: 10-5
Wins: Dieterich (47-32), Newton (62-16), Vandalia (59-20), Flora (38-30), Altamont (56-41), Taylorville (38-34), North Clay (45-27), Charleston (58-10), Saint Anthony (49-34), Charleston (66-23)
Comment: Effingham is 10-5 and 2-3 in the Apollo Conference, with all of its losses coming to teams that will probably be in the next Associated Press state rankings. Yet, despite that, this is still a fundamentally-sound team with a gritty defense and smart basketball players. The only thing that hurts them is that one standout scorer that can give them 20-21 a night.
