Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season commences on Friday.
Here are the matchups and what the opponent brings to the table.
EFFINGHAM VS. MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Effingham struggled in Week 1, losing to Decatur St. Teresa, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, 42-7.
Junior quarterback Tanner Pontious threw for 82 yards on 5-of-8 passing with one touchdown.
Senior wide receiver Dalton Fox was the recipient of the touchdown throw, with a 42-yard grab. Fox had two catches for 44 yards, altogether.
One bright spot for the Flaming Hearts was junior running back John Westendorf, who ran for 106 yards on 20 carries, good for an average of 5.3 yards per touch.
This week, Effingham plays its home opener against Apollo Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour.
Last week, the Bulldogs defeated Canton 40-14.
Junior quarterback Wyatt Bohm threw for 279 yards on 14-of-23 passing with three touchdowns.
Sophomore Luke Johnson reeled in two passes for 66 yards and a score, while senior Dream Eagle-Morgan caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and junior Quenton Rogers three catches for 64 yards and the third touchdown.
In the backfield, Johnson also led the team in rushing, as he carried the ball 24 times for 118 yards, good for 4.9 yards per touch, to go along with two touchdowns.
Rogers also had a touchdown on the ground, a 34-yard score, on his only rush of the game.
Defensively, senior Logan Petro finished with 10 tackles, a team-high, and four tackles for loss, while junior Nick Golden had nine tackles and a team-best seven tackles for loss.
Altogether, Mahomet-Seymour tallied 43 tackles, 18 for loss.
Golden also added four sacks, while junior Mateo Casillas, sophomore Jack Gallier, and Petro combined for six sacks.
For Effingham, Fox led the team in tackles with nine, while junior Logan Heil had five.
Senior Max Nelson added one sack, as well.
NEWTON AT CASEY-WESTFIELD
Newton won an old-fashioned, low-scoring football game on Friday night against Paris in Week 1.
The Eagles scored on their fourth drive of the game, and that was it.
Senior quarterback Mason Mulvey found senior wide receiver Ben Meinhart for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and that was all the Newton defense needed.
Sophomore Meyer Tarr led the team with 10 tackles to go along with two tackles for loss.
Junior Braxton Griffith had six tackles with team-highs in sacks (one) and tackles for loss (three).
Senior Adam Koebele had nine tackles, one for loss, while junior Austin Moore had seven tackles. Meinhart also joined Griffith with six tackles.
Offensively, Mulvey threw for 63 yards on 7-of-12 passing. He also rushed for 28 yards on three carries. Sophomore Isaac Flowers added 12 carries for 26 yards, as well.
Meinhart was Mulvey’s favorite target, connecting with him on six of his nine passes that he threw to him. He had 53 yards, good for 8.8 yards per catch.
This week, Newton faces Casey-Westfield, who defeated Richland County 16-7 last week.
A run-first team, the Warriors have a two-headed attack in the backfield.
Senior Adam Keeney rushed for 124 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown in Week 1, while junior Cole Livingston had 103 yards rushing on 10 carries and a touchdown.
Behind-center is senior quarterback Aden Brenton, who threw for 53 yards on 5-of-8 passing last week.
His favorite target was senior Jud Richards, who hauled in two catches for 31 yards, while sophomore Grant Cochonour also had two receptions for 17 yards.
Defensively, sophomore Connor Sullivan led the team with six tackles, while Richards had five.
CUMBERLAND VS. TUSCOLA (SATURDAY)
In a rare Saturday tilt, Class 2A's No. 8 Cumberland hosts 2A's No. 6 Tuscola at Pirate Field.
Last week, the Pirates defeated Shelbyville 51-28.
Senior Galen Martinez rushed for 201 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 110 yards.
Senior quarterback Logan Thilker threw for 199 yards on 6-of-8 passing and rushed for 46 yards on eight carries.
Aside from Martinez, sophomore Blake McMechan caught one pass for 37 yards, junior Trevin Magee caught one pass for 30 yards, and senior Iysten Syfert caught one pass for 22 yards.
In the backfield, Syfert also rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries, while junior Maddux McElravy had five yards on two carries.
This week, Cumberland takes on a Tuscola team that defeated Arcola 20-7 in Week 1.
Senior Peyton Armstrong is the primary target, serving as the team’s quarterback and leading rusher in Week 1. He ran 33 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 64 yards, on 6-of-12 passing, with two interceptions.
Armstrong’s main target was junior Hunter Branca, who caught four passes for 37 yards. Senior Eric Badgett also tallied a catch for 13 yards, while senior Caden Baer caught one pass for 14 yards.
Defensively, senior Patrick Pierce had eight tackles, one for loss, with one sack and one interception.
Junior Ben Hornaday added five tackles, two for loss, with one sack, while sophomore Jordan Quin had six tackles, and junior Tyson Macaulay had six tackles, two for loss and one sack.
Additionally, the team also had two recovered fumbles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.