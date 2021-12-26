Here is the second installment of the Effingham Daily News Top-5.
This list highlights the top-five best boys and girls basketball teams in the area, which the sports department will produce for your enjoyment in the Monday edition of the paper.
Here is how this week's list goes:
BOYS
1 - Teutopolis
Record: 8-2
Wins: Rantoul (69-42), Highland (52-44), Mattoon (43-34), Unity (59-51), Paris (50-45), Bloomington Central Catholic (57-51), Effingham (46-37), Fairfield (37-36)
Comment: Teutopolis continues to impress, heading into the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament Tuesday. Since the last rankings, the Wooden Shoes are 2-1, beating Effingham and Fairfield -- on the road -- and losing to one of the best teams in Class 1A, Peoria Christian, on a neutral floor. Junior Brendan Niebrugge returned to the floor against Fairfield after an ankle injury sidelined him for two games. He scored 13 in that game and added 10 against Peoria Christian at the Eureka Shootout. As for the defensive end of the floor, Teutopolis continues to play sound, allowing 42.2 points per game.
2 - Newton
Record: 9-2
Wins: Dieterich (76-41), Cumberland (70-37), Casey-Westfield (46-40), Paris (55-48), Altamont (43-40), North Clay (59-52), Flora (51-46), Robinson (62-59), Charleston (56-50)
Comment: Suffering only one blip on the schedule since the last rankings -- an eight-point loss at Saint Anthony -- didn't bother the Newton Eagles, who rebounded nicely by winning in overtime at Robinson and at home against Charleston, both teams that beat the Bulldogs, resulting in the Eagles staying in second place in this week's rankings. Newton is 2-0 in the Little Illini Conference but has a tough test in front of them in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament this week. Evan Schafer has led the Eagles in scoring the past two weeks with 17 points against Robinson and 15 points against Charleston. He is averaging 13.1 points per game this season.
3 - Saint Anthony
Record: 7-5
Wins: Rantoul (62-58), North Clay (55-47), Sullivan (71-27), Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick (87-55), Saint Elmo/Brownstown (68-42), Newton (54-42), Dieterich (42-40)
Comment: After a seven-game winning streak, Saint Anthony lost its last two games, one to Charleston by three and the other to Richland County by four. However, they still do own a victory over the No. 2 team in the rankings, leaving them at No. 3 this time around ahead of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament.
4 - Altamont
Record: 7-3
Wins: Pana (61-54), Cumberland (41-32), Vandalia (82-45), South Central (47-33), Hutsonville/Oblong/Palestine (59-21), Greenville (64-54), Hillsboro (55-51)
Comment: Altamont has the opportunity to be one of the best teams in the state for Class 1A, with how much depth they have. However, they own a pair of tough losses. One to Casey-Westfield, who is 4-6 on the season, and the other to Carlyle, who is 6-5. They own an overtime loss to the No. 2-ranked team in the rankings, though, which leaves them in the rankings. The Indians, who are 7-3 and 1-0 in the National Trail Conference, did get back on track with a 55-51 win over Hillsboro on Thursday and play in the Sesser Valier Tournament this upcoming week.
5 - Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Record: 10-2
Wins: Shelbyville (61-34), Tri-Valley (38-34), Heritage (69-23), Sullivan (57-33), Arcola (58-33), Shelbyville (55-29), Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick (57-38), Cumberland (46-32), Saint Elmo/Brownstown (39-25), Okaw Valley (50-36)
Comment: Making its way into the rankings for the first team is Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor. The Hatchets won the Saint Elmo Holiday Tournament, defeating the hosts by 14. Head coach Bob Lockart has a team that has an "old-school" feel, meaning that they don't take a ton of three-pointers. They pound it in the paint, work within their offense, and are very patient. Stew-Stras is a team that should be on everyone's radar because if they're not, they're liable to ruin your day.
GIRLS
1 - Teutopolis
Record: 7-3
Wins: Newton (61-19), Salem (71-31), Highland (66-28), Centralia (48-29), Saint Joseph-Ogden (48-35), Saint Anthony (62-32), Richland County (54-36)
Comment: I covered the Teutopolis, Paris matchup last Monday and walked away thinking that there weren't two better teams in Class 2A than the two I had just watched. I believe I'm right. Despite the loss, the Lady Shoes showed their tenacity and their championship mindset, overcoming a first-half deficit to claw right back into the game and have a chance to win at the end. I would not want to play this team once February rolls around because they are on a mission. Head coach Laurie Thompson's bunch, is skilled, has length, and has the pedigree that it takes to go far in the postseason. Because of all of those factors, they move ahead of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City to No. 1 in the rankings.
2 - Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Record: 10-1
Wins: South Central (68-61), Central A&M (43-24), Cumberland (38-31), Macon Meridian (63-36), Red Hill (67-27), Dieterich (43-26), Martinsville (75-12), Shelbyville (58-45), Saint Anthony (51-50), Altamont (50-48)
Comment: Losing to Vandalia was a killer for the Bobcats. Losing by 22 was even worse. However, even with that, this is still one of the best teams in the area. They have two great scorers and a bunch of superb role players around them. Junior Gracie Heckert averages 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 4.0 steals per contest, while senior Lani Morrison averages 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. CHBC is 10-1 and a perfect 3-0 in the National Trail Conference, with a matchup against Neoga possibly being the determining game for the conference regular-season crown.
3 - Neoga
Record: 10-2
Wins: Central A&M (42-35), Arthur Christian (50-19), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (55-16), Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor (49-33), North Clay (51-28), Cumberland (52-42), South Central (60-48), Palestine/Hutsonville/Oblong (52-36), Brownstown/Saint Elmo (53-44), Newton (49-21)
Comment: At 10-2 and 4-0 in the National Trail Conference, it's hard to leave Neoga off this top-five. The Indians are the top threat to CHBC in the conference, led by Sydney Richards, who is averaging 17.5 points per game.
4 - Effingham
Record: 9-3
Wins: Dieterich (47-32), Newton (62-16), Vandalia (59-20), Flora (38-30), Altamont (56-41), Taylorville (38-34), North Clay (45-27), Charleston (58-10), Saint Anthony (49-34)
Comment: Effingham is 9-3 and 2-3 in the Apollo Conference, with all of its losses coming to teams that will probably be in the next Associated Press state rankings. Yet, despite that, this is still a fundamentally-sound team with a gritty defense and smart basketball players. The only thing that hurts them is that one standout scorer that can give them 20-21 a night.
5 - Cumberland
Record: 13-3
Wins: Brownstown/Saint Elmo (51-28), Edwards County (59-42), Macon Meridian (49-33), Red Hill (58-26), Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor (43-30), Casey-Westfield (61-16), Palestine/Hutsonville/Oblong (40-39), Blue Ridge (53-12), Decatur Lutheran (67-45), Dieterich (56-44), Flanagan-Cornell (50-14), Shelbyville (46-38), Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor (57-31)
Comment: Entering the rankings for the first time is the Cumberland Lady Pirates. Cumberland is 13-3 on the season and a perfect 2-0 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Since a 10-point loss to Neoga in a Cumberland County clash, the Lady Pirates are winners of their last six games. Zoe Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points per game. I've called her the "mailwoman" for a while now because all she does is deliver, and she is doing just that for a team that only has seven players on the varsity roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.