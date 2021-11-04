VOLLEYBALL
St. Thomas More (Champaign) 2, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 0
WSS volleyball fell to Champaign St. Thomas More in a Class 1A sectional final Wednesday.
The Hatchets lost the first set 25-19 and the second 25-22.
WSS (30-7-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (two kills, 20 assists, nine digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (one ace, 10 kills, and five digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, four kills, three digs, and one block), Halle Moomaw (eight kills), Brianna Hewing (two kills, one dig, and three blocks), Kinley Quast (one assist and 10 digs), and Ainslie Eident (one ace, one assist, and five digs).
"I'm so proud of the girls tonight," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "They kept fighting until the end. I'm sad to see the season come to an end and we wish St. Thomas More good luck with the rest of their season. We definitely will miss our seniors as they get ready to venture off to college."
