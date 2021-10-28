Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Central A&M 0
WSS volleyball defeated Central A&M in straight sets Wednesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-10.
WSS (28-6-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (three aces, one kill, 23 assists, and two digs), Gabby Vonderheide (three aces, eight kills, and three digs), Natalie Hayes (five kills, three digs, and two blocks), Halle Moomaw (five kills and two blocks), Brianna Hewing (five kills, two digs, and two blocks), Kinley Quast (three aces, four assists, and 12 digs), Kaylynn Carey (four kills, one dig, and two blocks), and Ainslie Eident (one assist and two digs).
Cumberland 2, Hutsonville (Palestine) 0
Cumberland volleyball defeated Hutsonville (Palestine) Wednesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-13.
Cumberland (27-7) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (nine digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, one kill, two blocks, one ace, and 11 digs), Kendyn Syfert (one assist, seven kills, two blocks, and six digs), Carly Thornton (16 assists, two kills, two aces, and three digs), Mackenzie Taylor (five kills, two blocks, one ace, and six digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills, five blocks, and three digs), and Ashton Coleman (two blocks).
