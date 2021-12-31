GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 68, Tri-County 44
Teutopolis defeated Tri-County in the Charleston Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Shoes won 68-44.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led Teutopolis (9-3) with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Izzy Hardiek had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Kaylee Niebrugge had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and one block. Zoe Cremens had 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and one block. Emily Konkel had 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, two steals, three assists, and one block. Grace Tegeler had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and four assists, and Joleen Deters had one point on 0-of-1 shooting with one steal and one assist.
Teutopolis 49, Effingham 30
Teutopolis defeated Effingham in the Charleston Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Shoes bested the Hearts 49-30.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led Teutopolis (10-3) with 11 points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Zoe Cremens had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with one steal. Izzy Hardiek had eight points on 3-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Kaylee Niebrugge had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting, with four rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Grace Tegeler had six points on 3-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, and Emily Konkel had six points on 3-of-5 shooting with 10 rebounds and two assists.
Meanwhile, for Effingham (9-5), Ella Niebrugge led the team with eight points. Madison Mapes had seven points. Meredith Schaefer had five points. Saige Althoff and Coralin Ohnesorge had three points, and Sawyer Althoff and Izzy Volpi had two points.
Schumacher, Niebrugge, Konkel, and Hardiek all made the all-tournamen team.
Effingham 66, Charleston 23
Effingham defeated Charleston in the Charleston Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
The Hearts defeated Charleston for the second time this season, 66-23.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (10-5) with 18 points. Sidney Donaldson had 12 points. Sawyer Althoff and Ella Niebrugge had nine points. Krista Phillips had six points. Saige Althoff had three points and Coralin Ohnesorge, Bria Beals, Marissa Allie, and Olivia Moser had two points.
Schaefer, Sawyer Althoff, and Ella Niebrugge all made the all-tournament team.
Saint Anthony 60, Altamont 53
Saint Anthony defeated Altamont in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament Wednesday.
The Bulldogs bested the Lady Indians for the second time in the tournament and the third time this season, 60-53.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (10-8) with 19 points. Abbi Hatton had 17 points. Riley Guy had 10 points. Grace Karolewicz had six points. Anna Faber had four points, and Stacie Vonderheide and Maddi Kibler had two points.
Meanwhile, for Altamont (8-10), Grace Nelson had 28 points. Peyton Osteen had 13 points. Kylie Osteen had five points. Skylie Klein had three points. Claire Boehm had two points, and Libby Reardon and Sophia Pearcy had one point.
Neoga 49, Tuscola 36
Neoga defeated Tuscola to win the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship Wednesday.
The Lady Indians won 49-36.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (14-2) with 21 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Trista Moore had nine points, two rebounds, and two steals. Haylee Campbell had eight points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Avery Fearday had six points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and Sydney Hakman had five points, two rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Richards, Moore, and Fearday all earned all-tournament team honors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Neoga defeated PBL to win third place at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Wednesday.
The Indians won 44-31.
Paci McClure led Neoga (11-4) with 25 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Luke Romack had seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Dontye Perry had six points, one rebound, one assist, and three steals. Kaden Young had four points, two rebounds, four assists, one block, and three steals, and Quintin Richards had two points.
McClure earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Teutopolis (JV) 50, Cumberland 44
Teutopolis' junior varsity defeated Cumberland in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
The Wooden Shoes bested the Pirates 50-44.
Tyler Pruemer led Teutopolis with 13 points. Garrett Gaddis had nine points. Austin Bloemer had seven points. Joey Niebrugge had six points, and Caleb Bloemer, Mitch Koester, and Ethan Thoele had five points.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (6-8), Gavin Hendrix had 14 points. Trevin Magee had 11 points. Maddox McElravy and Wiley Peters had six points. Elijah McElravy had four points, and Jaxon Boldt had three points.
Sesser-Valier 60, Altamont 55
Altamont fell to Sesser-Valier in overtime at the Sesser-Valier Tournament Wednesday.
The Indians lost 60-55.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (9-4) with 20 points. Mason Robinson had 14 points. Jared Hammer had nine points. Eric Kollmann had seven points. Mason Winn and Will Schultz had two points, and Tyler Robbins had one point.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 60, Paris 55
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor defeated Paris to win the Tri-County Tourney Wednesday.
The Hatchets won 60-55.
Sam Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (13-2) with 26 points. Austin Wittenberg had 10 points. Landon Miller had nine points. Jordan Wittenberg had six points. Talon Bridges had five points. Dylan Curry had four points, and Carter Chaney had two points.
Vonderheide earned his second tournament Most Valuable Player award, and he and Jordan Wittenberg earned all-tournament honors, too.
