SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 9, Charleston 2
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 9-2, on Wednesday.
Cameran Rios, Lucy Fearday, and Anna Faber had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Sydney Kibler and Abbi Hatton had one. Hatton and Rios each hit doubles.
Fearday also pitched. She threw seven innings and gave up seven hits, two earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 8, Sullivan 3
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Sullivan, 8-3, on Wednesday.
Ella Kinkelaar and Karlie Bean had three hits for the Hatchets. Ava Richards had two, and Natalie Hayes, Gabby Vonderheide, and Kaylyn Carey had one. Bean hit a triple.
Bean also pitched. She went seven innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs, and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Moroa-Forsyth 0
St. Anthony defeated Moroa-Forsyth, 9-0, on Wednesday.
Singles
In singles action, Manaye Mossman won, 6-2, 6-3. Aiden Tegeler won, 6-0, 6-0. Evan Mossman won, 6-0, 6-1. Isaac McDonald won, 6-3, 6-1, and Bryant Mossman won, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
In doubles action, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won, 8-0. Rudibaugh and McDonald won, 8-0, and Bryant Mossman and Roberto Valdez won, 8-3.
