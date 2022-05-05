St. Anthony 5, Neoga 1
St. Anthony defeated Neoga, 5-1, Wednesday.
Colton Fearday and Brody Niebrugge had two hits, while Eli Levitt, Beau Adams, Will Hoene, and Brock Fearday had one hit. Hoene hit one home run, and Niebrugge hit two.
As for the Indians, Luke Romack, Brady Reynolds, and Bryar Hennesay had one hit.
Greenville 4, Altamont 3
Altamont fell to Greenville, 4-3, Wednesday.
Tyler Robbins, Mason Robinson, and Wyatt Phillips had two hits, while Jared Hammer, Dillan Elam, Hayden Siebert, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Robbins and Robinson hit doubles.
Brownstown St. Elmo 4, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3
BSE defeated CHBC, 4-3, Wednesday.
Dalton Myers had two hits, including a double, while Adam Atwood, Wyatt Chandler, andKyle Behl had one hit. Chandler hit a triple and had two RBIs.
As for the Bobcats, Wyatt Rueff and Layne Jones had hits.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Shelbyville 0
WSS defeated Shelbyville, 3-0, Wednesday.
Austin Wittenberg had two hits, while Tyler Wetherell, Gavan Wernsing, Sam Vonderheide, and Jordan Wittenberg had one hit. Austin Wittenberg hit a double.
Wernsing also pitched. He threw seven innings and allowed one hit and two walks with 17 strikeouts.
South Central 4, Salem 0
South Central defeated Salem, 4-0, Wednesday.
Anthony Buonaura, Andrew Magnus, Spencer Johannes, Ethan Watwood, and Brody Markley had hits. Johannes hit a double, and Buonaura hit a home run.
Breese Central 3, North Clay 2
North Clay fell to Breese Central, 3-2, Wednesday.
Holden Clifton and Carson Burkett had two hits, while Logan Fleener and Brady Ingram had one. Clifton hit a double.
Cumberland 12, Argenta-Oreana 6
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 12-6, Wednesday.
Wyatt Jackson, Gavin Hendrix, Blake McMechan, and Trevin Magee had two hits, while Maddox McElravy, Sawyer Keyser, Ty Bradley, and Bryant Weber had one. Bradley and McMechan hit doubles.
St. Anthony 7, St. Thomas More 2
St. Anthony defeated St. Thomas More, 7-2, Wednesday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Brandon Hood 6-2, 6-2. Aidan Tegeler defeated Parker Moore 6-0, 6-1. Henry Kemme defeated Jack McMahon 6-3, 6-1, and Bryant Mossman defeated Luc-Kengue Moukeke 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
In doubles matches, Tegeler and Kemme defeated Hood and Rohan Thope 6-3, 6-2. Evan Mossman and Manaye Mossman defeated Moore and McMahon 6-0, 6-0, and Matt Herzing and Roberto Valdes defeated Caleb Twohey and Moukeke 6-1, 6-2.
Effingham 12, Taylorville 2
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 12-2, Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Jerzi Bierman, Jennifer Jamison, and Elena Niebrugge had two hits, while Sydney Donaldson, Mya Harvey, and Madi Kirk had one hit. Harvey and Bierman hit doubles, while Niebrugge hit a home run.
Effingham 3, Taylorville 0
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 3-0, Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Grace Bushur, Daelyn Dunston, Abby Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, Mya Harvey, Saige Althoff, and Sawyer Althoff had hits.
