BASEBALL
St. Anthony 11, Charleston 4
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 11-4, Wednesday.
Eli Levitt had three hits, Will Hoene and Brady Hatton had two, and Beau Adams, Colton Fearday, Angelo Mendella, Eli Link, Brody Niebrugge, and Connor Roepke had one.
Link and Levitt hit doubles.
Newton 2, Mt. Carmel 0
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 2-0, Wednesday.
Ben Meinhart, Gage Reynolds, Owen Mahaffey, Gus Bierman, and Dalton Baltzell had one hit for the Eagles.
Mason Schafer pitched for Newton. He threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 8, Neoga 4
CHBC defeated Neoga, 8-4, Wednesday.
Quaid Schlanser hit a walk-off grand slam for the Bobcats. He finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Carson Evans, Silas Buzzard, Clayton Wojcik, Wes Radloff, and Gage Lorton also collected hits. Buzzard hit a double.
As for the Indians, Trey Sheehan and Quintin Richards had two hits, while Kaden Young, Will O'Dell, Luke Romack, Malachi Staszak, and Kaden Will had one. O'Dell hit a double, while Staszak hit a home run.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 16, Ramsey 0
WSS defeated Ramsey, 16-0, Wednesday.
Sam Vonderheide pitched for the Hatchets. He threw four innings and allowed one hit while striking out 12.
Tyler Wetherell and Lance Lankow had two hits for WSS, while Gavan Wernsing, Graham Kasey, and Carter Chaney had one. Wernsing hit a double.
Brownstown St. Elmo 16, Martinsville 1
BSE defeated Martinsville, 16-1, Wednesday.
Adam Atwood had four hits — including two doubles — and three RBIs. Dalton Myers had one hit, a double, and three RBIs. Wyatt Chandler had one hit, a triple, and three RBIs. Kevin Hall had two hits — including a double — and an RBI. Jarrett Pasley had one hit and three RBIs, and Cade Schaub had one hit and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Olney Richland County 13, Altamont 3
Altamont fell to Richland County, 13-3, Wednesday.
Claire Boehm had two hits, while Ellie McManawawy, Grace Lemke, and Adria Denton had one hit. Lemke hit a double.
Charleston 14, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 4
WSS fell to Charleston, 14-4, Wednesday.
Ella Kinkelaar, Maddy Pfeiffer, and Ava Richards had two hits, while Karlie Bean and Sam Hayes had one. Richards and Bean hit doubles.
South Central 15, Ramsey 0
South Central defeated Ramsey, 15-0, Wednesday.
Taegan Webster had three hits and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Swift had two hits — including a double — and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits, a double and a triple, and four RBIs. Ryleigh Swartzlander had one hit and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michel had two hits — including a double. Abi Shuler had two hits — including a double — and one RBI and Kyra Swift had two hits — including a double — and one RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Newton 6, Flora 3
Newton defeated Flora, 6-3, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Bobby Powless, 6-2, 6-3. Isaac Street defeated Brody Sharp, 6-4, 6-4. Isaac Kocher defeated Ollie Collins, 6-3, 6-1. Gianvito Romito defeated Justin Pietz, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 14-12, and Kayden Schackmann defeated Braxton Pipher, 6-2, 5-7.
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Powless and Collins, 6-4, 6-2.
