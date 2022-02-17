BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 59, North Clay 57
South Central defeated North Clay, 59-57, in a National Trail Conference matchup Wednesday night.
The Cougars (23-7, 5-2 NTC) received 23 points from Ethan Watwood, 14 from Keenin Willshire, eight from Aidan Dodson, seven from Spencer Johannes, five from London Hails, and two from Brandt Hiestand.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals (12-17, 5-3 NTC) received 28 points from Logan Fleener, 17 from Alex Boose, five from Bryton Griffy and Levi Smith, and two from Dakota Weidner.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 53, Cumberland 44
Cumberland fell to ALAH, 53-44, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup on Wednesday evening.
The Pirates 15-14, 6-4 LPC) received 11 points from Wiley Peters, eight from Trevin Magee, seven from Maddox McElravy, six from Elijah McElravy, five from Galen Martinez, four from Gavin Hendrix, and three from Jaxon Boldt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.