BASEBALL
Paris 7, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Paris, 7-0, Wednesday.
Kaden Young had the lone hit for the Indians.
Quintin Richards, James Ballinger, and Kaden Will pitched for Neoga. Richards threw three innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and four walks with three strikeouts; Ballinger threw two innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout, and Will threw one inning and allowed two hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
North Clay Clay City 11, Flora 0
North Clay Clay City defeated Flora, 11-0, Wednesday.
Brady Ingram had three hits, Donnie Zimmerman and Layton Dawkins had two, and Collyn Ballard, Holden Clifton, Carson Burkett, and Dakota Weidner had one. Clifton hit a double, and Zimmerman hit a grand slam.
Zimmerman also pitched. He threw five innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts.
South Central 7, Olney Richland County 2
South Central defeated Olney Richland County, 7-2, Wednesday.
Spencer Johannes had two hits, while Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, Beau Jolliff, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Watwood, and Brandt Hiestand had one.
SOFTBALL
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 20, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
CHBC defeated SEB, 20-0, Wednesday.
Macee Rodman had four hits, Birgen Schlanser had three, Madison Wojcik, Marissa Summers, Ruby Stuckemeyer, Karlee Smith, Koda Colman, and Addison Wasson had two, and Zoey Davis had one. Rodman hit two doubles, one triple, and one home run, and Wojcik hit a double.
As for the Eagles, Kairi Speagle had two hits, and Kelly Moss, Taylor Claycomb, and Dezarae Morlan had one.
South Central 10, Flora 0
South Central defeated Flora, 10-0, Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Taegan Webster had one hit. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and an RBI. Lily Malone had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michel had two hits and two RBIs. Halle Smith had two hits and one RBI, and Ella Watwood had one hit and one RBI.
Salem 12, South Central 0
South Central lost to Salem, 12-0, Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Brooklyn Garrett, Lily Malone, Jaylyn Michel, Halle Smith, and Ella Watwood had hits for the Lady Cougars.
Cumberland 18, Cerro Gordo Bement 0
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo Bement, 18-0, Wednesday.
Sage Carr and Taylor Tolen had two hits, while Libby McGinnis, Avery Donsbach, Chaney Thornton, Jadalyn Sowers, and Isabel Martinez had one hit. Tolen and McGinnis hit doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Charleston Big Trojan Invitational
Effingham finished eighth and Cumberland 11th at the Charleston Big Trojan Invitational Wednesday.
The Hearts finished with 26 1/2 points, and the Pirates finished with 15 points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
100m - 1. Christian Keyhea, Mt. Zion, 10.87; 2. Ayden Cothern, Olney Richland County, 11.33; 3. Deaiden Arnold, Mattoon, 11.56; 4. Kemper Koslofski, Mt. Zion, 11.62; 5. Azriel Brazzel, Charleston, 11.74; 6. Ki'on Carson, Lincoln, 11.82.
200m - 1. Christian Keyhea, Mt. Zion, 22.10; 2. Ayden Cothern, Olney Richland County, 23.44; 3. Cale Kimbro, Mattoon, 23.68; 4. Matthias Adams, Mt. Zion, 23.78; 5. Kani Carson, Lincoln, 23.87; 6. Austin Finn, Cumberland, 24.27.
400m - 1. Sam Atkinson, Mt. Zion, 52.90; 2. Bryson Richardson, Mt. Zion, 53.91; 3. Jude Toft, Lincoln, 54.90; 4. Caiden Pruett, Charleston, 55.42; 5. Chase Armstrong, Mattoon, 55.54; 6. Khyzaiah Poole, Robinson, 57.36.
800m - 1. Sam Atkinson, Mt. Zion, 1:57.51; 2. Brooks Julian, Olney Richland County, 2:06.02; 3. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 2:08.32; 4. Brock Davee, Mattoon, 2:11.50; 5. Byron Gallardo, Mt. Zion, 2:19.95; 6. Jackson Green, Marshall, 2:24.01.
1600m - 1. Brenden Heitzig, Lincoln, 4:24.80; 2. Julian Baker, Mt. Zion, 4:28.41; 3. Daniel Grauer, Mt. Zion, 4:48.80; 4. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 4:49.37; 5. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 4:56.11; 6. Sam Ferrar, Mattoon, 4:59.64.
3200m - 1. Holden Hough, Olney Richland County, 10:19.84; 2. Randall Robinson, Marshall, 10:54.84; 3. Eli Hiatt, Marshall, 11:22.12; 4. Isaac Carpenter, Mt. Zion, 11:26.23; 5. Will Newton, Mt. Zion, 13:25.98; 6. Ethan Maynard, Lincoln, 15:22.24.
110m hurdles - 1. Parker Campbell, Lincoln, 16.00; 2. Caden Stewart, Lincoln, 16.12; 3. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 16.17; 4. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 17.44; 5(t). Logan Heil, Effingham, 17.46; 5(t). Caleb Oakley, Charleston, 17.46.
300m hurdles - 1. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 42.47; 2. Kyle Ross, Charleston, 44.09; 3. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 44.81; 4. Parker Campbell, Lincoln, 45.79; 5. James Moore, Mattoon, 46.38; 6. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 46.85.
4x100m relay - 1. Lincoln, 45.50; 2. Mt. Zion, 45.67; 3. Effingham, 45.79; 4. Charleston, 46.07; 5. Mattoon, 46.62; 6. Robinson, 47.17.
4x200m relay - 1. Mt. Zion, 1:34.19; 2. Mattoon, 1:35.12; 3. Effingham, 1:36.78; 4. Olney Richland County, 1:37.57; 5. Robinson, 1:39.19; 6. Charleston, 1:39.29.
4x400m relay - 1. Mt. Zion, 3:37.90; 2. Mattoon, 3:38.21; 3. Lincoln, 3:38.44; 4. Casey-Westfield, 3:39.07; 5. Charleston, 3:44.95; 6. Olney Richland County, 3:51.99.
4x800m relay - 1. Lincoln, 8:40.22; 2. Mattoon, 8:46.89; 3. Mt. Zion, 9:14.54; 4. Robinson, 9:17.21; 5. Casey-Westfield, 9:33.54; 6. Charleston, 10:17.91.
Shot Put - 1. Sam Bradbury, Mattoon, 15.12m; 2. Ryne Buttz, Mt. Zion, 14.63m; 3. Josh England, Mt. Zion, 13.74m; 4. Evan Maynard, Lincoln, 13.10m; 5. Jevan Wampler, Robinson, 12.36m; 6. Gabe Winans, Paris, 12.26m.
Discus - 1. Alex Stout, Charleston, 44.30m; 2. Sam Bradbury, Mattoon, 43.91m; 3. Ryne Buttz, Mt. Zion, 39.59m; 4. Nathan Wernz, Robinson, 38.46m; 5. Josh England, Mt. Zion, 38.22m; 6. Zayvion Johnson-Mitchell, Charleston, 33.45m.
High Jump - 1. Drew Rogers, Paris, 1.90m; 2. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 1.85m; 3. Drew Blank, Olney Richland County, 1.80m; 4. Brayden Trimble, Mt. Zion, 1.70m; 5. Hayden Parcel, Casey-Westfield, 1.70m; 6. Matthew Gordon, Mattoon, 1.70m.
Pole Vault - 1. Kyle Hensley, Mt. Zion, 15-0; 2. David Staller, Robinson, 13-6; 3. Zach Stout, Charleston, 13-0; 4(t). Jared Hermann, Robinson, 11-6; 4(t). Peyton Cox, Charleston, 11-6; 6. Trent Hettinger, Mattoon, 11-0.
Long Jump - 1. Wyatt Strader, Charleston, 21-3; 2. Rex Hallam, Olney Richland County, 20-6; 3. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 18-11; 4. Drew Rogers, Paris, 18-8.5; 5. Derrius White, Mattoon, 18-2; 6. Blake Green, Robinson, 17-11.5.
Triple Jump - 1. Dylan Sledge, Mattoon, 40-6.5; 2. Brayden Trimble, Mt. Zion, 39-11; 3. Wyatt Strader, Charleston, 38-10.5; 4. Jacob Flight, Charleston, 38-2.5; 5. Colby McGahey, Robinson, 37-6; 6. Robert Wells, Robinson, 37-2.
