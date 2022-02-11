BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton 57, Lawrenceville 44
Newton defeated Lawrenceville, 57-44, in a Little Illini Conference matchup on Wednesday.
The Eagles (16-8, 5-1 LIC) received 16 points from Parker Wolf, 14 points from Evan Schafer, 11 points from Ben Meinhart, nine points from Mason Schafer, five points from Weston Tharp, and two points from Dylan Gier.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 55, Dieterich 45
Neoga defeated Dieterich, 55-45, in a National Trail Conference matchup on Wednesday.
The Indians (22-6, 6-2 NTC) received 16 points from Sydney Richards, 15 points from Haylee Campbell, 14 points from Sydney Hakman, five points from Avery Fearday, two points from Allison Worman, and one point from Brynn Richards and Trista Moore.
Meanwhile, the Movin' Maroons (18-12, 4-4 NTC) received 15 points from Kaitlyn Boerngen, 14 points from Cortney Brummer, nine points from Eva Meinhart, three points from Madilyn Brummer, and two points from Miley Britton and Ruby Westendorf.
North Clay 45, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 34
North Clay defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 45-34, in a National Trail Conference matchup on Wednesday.
The Lady Cardinals (11-16, 3-5 NTC) received 15 points from Miah Ballard, 13 points from Allison Czyzewski, six points from Alexis Van Dyke and Kirstin Allen, two points from Sydney Kincaid and Lucy Clark, and one point from Matia Price.
Meanwhile, the Hatchets (9-19, 2-6 NTC) received 11 points from Ella Kinkelaar, nine points from Morgan Mathis, eight points from Ellie Wittenberg, four points from Serenity Weeden, and two points from Sam Hayes.
SENIOR HONORED
North Clay honored its lone senior, Kirstin Allen, before the contest.
