BOYS SOCCER
Newton 7, Decatur St. Teresa 0
Makai Kuhn and Carder Reich each tallied three goals in Newton's 7-0 win over Decatur St. Teresa on Wednesday.
Daniel Visoso netted the other goal, while Gage Reynolds had three assists and Nick Brody had one.
The Eagles improved their record to 4-1 with the victory.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 12, Mulberry Grove 9
BSE picked up a 12-9 win over Mulberry Grove on Wednesday.
Dalton Myers pitched six strong innings, allowing three runs, five hits, and two walks while striking out nine batters.
At the plate, Brady Maxey went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bombers.
BSE (5-2, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference) also had contributions from Adam Atwood (1-for-1 with an RBI), Myers (two RBIs), Wyatt Chandler (1-for-4 with an RBI), Jarrett Pasley (1-for-3), and Cade Schaub (1-for-3 with an RBI).
VOLLEYBALL
Ramsey 2, CHBC 0
CHBC fell in straight sets to Ramsey on Wednesday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-16 and the second 25-15.
CHBC (2-2) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (five kills and two digs), Raechelle Kelly (one ace, three assists, and three digs), Gracie Heckert (six kills, one ace, one assist, and 10 digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, three aces, eight assists, and two digs), Marissa Summers (one assist and seven digs), Karlee Smith (two kills), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill and two assists), Aspen Rehkemper (one ace and two digs), and Birgen Schlanser (one dig).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Cumberland 1
WSS picked up a three-set win over Cumberland on Wednesday.
The Hatchets won the first set over the Lady Pirates 25-14, lost the second 25-13, and won the third 25-19.
WSS (3-0) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (four aces, three kills, 23 assists, and eight digs), Gabby Vonderheide (11 kills and 10 digs), Natalie Hayes (five kills, four digs, and two blocks), Halle Moomaw (six kills, one assist, and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (three aces, five kills, one assist, and one block), Kinley Quast (two assists and 10 digs), Kaylynn Carey (one kill, one dig, and two blocks), and Ainslie Eident (one kill, one assist, and seven digs).
"We struggled some tonight but were able to fight back for the win," WSS head coach Ronda Schlecte said. "Cumberland has a nice little team — some good competition.
Cumberland (3-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists, one kill, and seven digs), Kennedy Stults (two assists, 10 kills, three aces, and four digs), Kendyn Syfert (one assist, nine kills, one block, and nine digs), Emi Stierwalt (one ace and four digs), Grace Myers (one kill), Carly Thornton (20 assists, four kills, one block, two aces, and five digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist, four kills, two blocks, and four digs), and Ashton Coleman (two kills).
GIRLS GOLF
Charleston 181, Mattoon 196, Effingham 206
Effingham finished third out of three teams in a triangular on Wednesday.
The Flaming Hearts fell to Charleston 181-206 and Matton 196-206.
Marah Kirk fired a team-low 49 for Effingham, while Ella Niebrugge carded a 51, Anna Hirtzel a 52, and Coralin Ohnesorge a 54 to round out the top four scores.
The other scores that Effingham didn’t count were: Elena Niebrugge (56) and Marissa Allie (56).
