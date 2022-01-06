WRESTLING
Effingham 31, Olney 30
Effingham went a perfect 2-0 in its triangular meet against Olney and Charleston on Wednesday night.
The Hearts defeated the Tigers first, 31-30.
Kaiden Stewart beat Chase Ackman at 106 pounds by an 8-1 decision. Jon Perry won at 152 pounds against Kaden Hess by a 7-1 decision, and Ryan Smith won at 160 pounds against Aaron Harmon, by pinfall, at 2:47.
Saul Ellis, Makayla Lonngren, and Trenton Patterson all picked up wins by forfeit, too.
Effingham 27, Charleston 24
Effingham defeated Charleston in the second of its two matches in the triangular.
The Hearts won 27-24.
Kaiden Stewart beat Isaiah Lutrell at 106 pounds, by pinfall, at 1:05. Jon Perry beat Chet Shrader at 152 pounds, by pinfall, in 34 seconds, and Saul Ellis beat Josh Wiley at 170 pounds, by pinfall, at 5:50.
Hailey Printz and Wyatt Haycraft picked up wins by forfeit, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.