GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 38, Greenville 24
Effingham defeated Greenville, 38-24, at the Vandalia Mid-Winter Girls Basketball Tournament Wednesday.
Meredith Schaefer led the Hearts (15-6) with 18 points. Ella Niebrugge had seven points. Sidney Donaldson and Madison Mapes had four points. Sawyer Althoff had three points, and Olivia Moser had two points.
WRESTLING
Effingham 27, Taylorville 24
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 27-24, at a triangular meet hosted by the Hearts Wednesday.
Kaiden Stewart defeated Ethan Rusher, by pinfall, in 37 seconds at 113 pounds. Robert Reardon defeated Jordan Humell, by 10-8 decision, at 145 pounds, and Jon Perry defeated Gage Rusher, by pinfall, at 3:23 at 152 pounds.
Hailey Printz, Makayla Lonngren, and Trenton Patterson all lost their respective matches, while Wyatt Haycraft and Saul Ellis won matches by forfeit.
