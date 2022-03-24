BASEBALL
Effingham 11, Champaign Centennial 7
RANTOUL — Effingham defeated Champaign Centennial, 11-7, at the Rantoul Sports Complex on Wednesday.
The Hearts (2-1) collected 14 hits.
John Harper went 3-for-5 with one run and two RBIs. Kaiden Nichols went 3-for-3 with two runs. Quest Hull went 2-for-4 with four runs, one double, one triple, and two RBIs. Camden Raddatz went 2-for-3 with three runs, one double, and one RBI, while Max Hardiek, Joe Matteson, Gabe Eaton, and Gauge Massey also collected hits for Effingham. Hardiek's hit was a triple.
Josh McDevitt got the start on the mound for the Hearts. He went two innings and gave up two hits, four earned runs, and four walks while striking out two.
Jackson Doedtman pitched one inning, allowing one hit and one unearned run with two strikeouts. Andrew Donaldson pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up two hits and two unearned runs with two strikeouts, while Nichols pitched the last 2 2/3 innings, giving up no hits or runs with one walk and five strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.