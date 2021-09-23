VOLLEYBALL
South Central 2, North Clay 0
South Central defeated North Clay in straight sets Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-12.
South Central (10-4, 4-2 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Halle Smith (11 kills, one ace, and four digs), Zada Reynolds (two kills, nine assists, and three digs), Sierra Arnold (three aces and three digs), Olivia Brauer (one kill, 14 assists and four digs), Brooklyn Garrett (five kills, three aces, and eight digs), Brooke Cowger (five kills, two aces, and one block), and Emma Jenne (three kills and two blocks).
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 18, Woodlawn 0
St. Anthony baseball defeated Woodlawn 18-0 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first and nine in the fourth inning.
Angelo Mendella went 3-for-3 with one RBI; Will Hoene went 3-for-4 with three runs, one double, and two RBIs; Brody Niebrugge went 2-for-3 two runs, one double, and one RBI; Eli Link went 2-for-2 with two runs, one double, and one RBI, and Brock Fearday went 3-for-4 with one run, one double, and three RBIs. Eli Levitt and Sammy Link added doubles, too.
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 14, Ramsey 0
BSE picked up a 14-0 win over Ramsey on Wednesday in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
Adam Atwood went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Brady Maxey went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Wyatt Chandler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dalton Myers went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Wyatt Forbes went 1-for-2. Jarrett Pasley went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Lukas Miller went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Nick Nelson went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Cade Schaub had an RBI, and Wyatt Stine went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
On the mound, Pasley pitched five innings, allowing no runs and three hits. He struck out five batters and walked four.
Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 8, Mulberry Grove 7
BCCH defeated Mulberry Grove 8-7 on Wednesday in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
Clayton Wojcik went 2-for-4 with a run, a double, and one RBI. Jadon Robertson went 2-for-3 with two runs and one double, and Jacob Doty went 2-for-3 with one run, one double, and two RBIs. Gage Lorton added a double and two RBIs, as well.
BOYS GOLF
Sullivan 165, Effingham 180
Effingham hosted Senior Night on Wednesday. The Flaming Hearts took on Sullivan, falling 165-180 at Effingham Country Club.
David Splechter fired a team-low 42, while Ryker Schneider shot 44, Jett Volpi 46, and Ethan Ritz 48. The one score that didn't count was Nick Burgess' 53.
CROSS COUNTRY
Charleston Invite
Local cross-country teams competed in the Charleston Invite on Wednesday.
Effingham finished third overall among girls' team with 134 points.
Jessica Larson finished 10th at 20:24.50. Kayleigh Koester was 14th at 20:47.50. Haddie Hill was 30th at 21:54.89. Audrey Wagoner was 38th at 22:51.21, and Allison Miller was 42nd at 22:58.02.
Times that didn't count toward the team total came from Morgan Springer, who finished 43rd at 23:04, and Gracie Eaton, who finished 82nd at 28:24.
Newton finished fifth with 160 points.
Rylea Borgic was first at 19:30. Natalie Kistner was 17th at 21:00. Heidi Lindemann was 39th at 22:53. Alexis Hetzer was 49th at 23:39, and Taylor Slough was 54th at 24:05.
Neoga finished 11th with 321 points.
Ani Edwards finished with the best time at 22:41, for 35th place. Maggie Clark was 59th at 24:35. Lexie Fletcher was 73rd at 26:27. Emma Butler was 75th at 26:43, and Abbagayl Howald was 79th at 27:38.
Times that didn't count toward the team total came from Addison Mast, who finished 83rd at 28:45, and Myah Wright, who finished 88th at 35:02.
As for the boys, Newton finished fifth with 181 points.
Owen Mahaffey was 21st at 17:21. Clay Bergbower was 32nd at 17:48. Nick Shamhart was 34th at 17:51. Luis Zavala was 40th at 18:09, and Ben Street was 54th at 18:43.
Times that didn't count toward the team total came from Brock Probst, who finished 68th at 19:26, Isaac Street, who finished 80th at 20:42, and Ian Bower, who finished at 25:24.
Effingham finished seventh with 194 team points.
Andrew Donaldson finished 11th at 16:45. Garrett Wagoner finished 18th at 17:09. Adam Flack finished 25th at 17:31. Jon Perry finished 67th at 19:14, and Sam Spicer finished 73rd at 19:57.
Times that didn't count toward the team total came from Aaron Hill, who finished 78th at 20:31, and Payton Bushue, who finished 83rd at 21:17.
Lastly, Neoga finished 13th at 360 team points.
Wiley Peters finished 36th at 17:56. Michael Beamont finished 75th at 20:11. Jack Pruemer finished 77th at 20:24. Hank Warfel finished 79th at 20:31, and Riley Morgan finished 93rd at 22:40.
The time that didn't count toward the team total came from Rylon Eaton, who finished 97th at 23:13.
