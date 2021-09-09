BOYS GOLF
Effingham 185, Teutopolis 195
Nick Burgess fired a 45 in Effingham's win over Teutopolis at Effingham Country Club on Wednesday.
The Flaming Hearts defeated the Wooden Shoes 185-195 for their second win of the season. Teutopolis, on the other hand, fell to 1-6.
Effingham's top-four scores came from Burgess, Jett Volpi (46), Ethan Ritz (47), and David Splechter (47). Their two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Colby Haynes' 50 and Joe Mattesson's 53.
As for the Wooden Shoes, Hayden Jansen led the team with a 42 and was the low individual. The other three scores — which made the total — came from Ethan Thoele (49), Adam Lustig (52), and Gabe Schlink (52). Brody Thoele's 56 and Peyton Tegler's 58 were the two scores that Teutopolis didn't count.
SOCCER
Mt. Vernon 9, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mt. Vernon on Wednesday 9-0.
"They moved the ball well, and our defense just did not hold up," Flaming Hearts head coach Weston Peno said. "Gerard Herrara and Jackson Doedtman had a few good looks on goal but could not get anything to land."
GIRLS GOLF
Olney Invitational
Lauren Schwing fired the low score for St. Anthony at the Olney Invitational on Wednesday.
Schwing carded a 39, but the Bulldogs finished second as a team, with a team total of 170. Mt. Carmel won the tournament with a 150.
Rounding out the top four scores for St. Anthony was Ellie Wegman (42), Addie Krouse (43, and Nina Hakman (46). The two scores that the Bulldogs didn't count were Maddy Brummer's 47 and Sydney Kibler's 59.
As for Effingham, the Flaming Hearts finished in fourth with a 195.
Marah Kirk fired a team-best 47, while Carolin Ohnesorge came in with a 48, Anna Hirtzel a 49, and Ella Niebrugge a 51. The two scores that Effingham didn't count were Elena Niebrugge's 53 and Marissa Allie's 56.
FALL BASEBALL
Neoga 14, Ramsey 0
Neoga scored 12 runs in the first inning in its 14-0 win over Ramsey on Wednesday.
Three Indians had multiple hits in the game. Kaden Young went 2-for-2 with a triple, one run, and two RBIs; Ryan Koester went 2-for-4 with one run and three RBIs, and Trey Sheehan went 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs.
Neoga improves to 2-5 on the season.
