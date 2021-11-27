BOYS BASKETBALL
Effingham 62, Robinson 54
Effingham defeated Robinson in the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament Wednesday.
The Hearts won 62-54.
Andrew Splechter led Effingham (1-1) with 19 points. Brayden Pals had 16 points. Garrett Wolfe had 13 points. Jett Volpi had nine points and Dalton Fox had five points.
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 54, Lebanon Community 14
SEB defeated Lebanon Community at the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tourney Wednesday.
The Eagles won 54-14.
Caleb Campbell led SEB (2-0) with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. Gavyn Smith had 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Brady Maxey had 11 points and four rebounds. Jarrett Pasley had five points, one rebound, three assists, and four steals. Adam Atwood had four points, two rebounds, three steals, and one block. Cade Schaub had four points, two rebounds, and one steal. Lukas Miller had two points and one rebound, and Logan Schroeder had one point, three rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 68, Vandalia 46
Altamont defeated Vandalia in the Bob Kerans Tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Indians won 68-46.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (4-1) with 28 points. Peyton Osteen had 18 points. Claire Boehm had seven points. Libby Reardon had six points. Kylie Osteen had five points, and Brianna Grunloh and Skylie Klein had two points.
Effingham 38, Flora 30
Effingham defeated Flora in the Bob Kerans Tournament Wednesday.
The Hearts won 38-30.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (4-0) with 17 points. Ella Niebrugge had eight points. Madison Mapes and Marissa Allie had four points. Krista Phillips had three points and Sawyer Althoff had two points.
Newton 58, Vandalia 55
Newton defeated Vandalia in the Bob Kerans Tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles won 58-55.
Ava Kessler led Newton (1-4) with 12 points and four steals. Sydney Dobbins had 12 points. Brooke Schafer had eight points and six rebounds. Amber Russell had seven points. Morgan White had seven points. Elley Bennett had six points and five steals. Alexis Hetzer had five points and five rebounds and Lilly Kessler had one point.
