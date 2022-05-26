Effingham 3, Charleston 0
Effingham led Charleston, 3-0, in the top of the second inning during a Class 3A regional semifinal at Centralia.
Officials stopped the game due to inclement weather, with a makeup date set for Thursday at 4 p.m.
North Clay 13, Okaw Valley 3
North Clay defeated Okaw Valley, 13-3, in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Paul Smith Field.
Holden Clifton had three hits. Donnie Zimmerman had two hits, and Collyn Ballard, Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, and Layton Dawkins had one hit. Ballard, Clifton, Fleener, and Weidner hit doubles, while Clifton added a triple.
Newton 1, Freeburg 0
Newton led Freeburg, 1-0, in the bottom of the third during a Class 2A sectional final at Gillespie.
Officials stopped the game due to inclement weather, with a makeup date set for Thursday at either 2:15 or 2:30 in Greenville.
