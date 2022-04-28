Effingham 8, South Central 5
Effingham defeated South Central, 8-5, Wednesday.
Max Hardiek had two hits, while Gauge Massey, Camden Raddatz, Myles Maxedon, and Gabe Eaton had one hit. Massey hit a double while Maxedon hit a home run.
Massey and Andrew Donaldson pitched for the Hearts. Massey threw three innings and allowed five hits, five runs – four earned – and one walk with three strikeouts; Donaldson pitched four innings and struck out three.
As for the Cougars, Aidan Dodson had two hits, while Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, and Beau Jolliff had one hit. Buonaura and Dodson hit doubles and Jolliff hit a home run.
Charleston 9, Altamont 6
Altamont fell to Charleston, 9-6, Wednesday.
Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, and Kaidyn Miller had two hits, while Kienon Eirhart had one hit. Miller hit a double and a triple, while Eirhart hit a home run.
Neoga 8, Martinsville 2
Neoga defeated Martinsville, 8-2, Wednesday.
Will O’Dell, Malachi Staszak, and Luke Romack had two hits, while Trey Sheehan and Bryar Hennesay had one hit. Romack hit a double.
Marshall 4, Cumberland 2
Cumberland fell to Marshall, 4-2, Wednesday.
Wyatt Jackson had two hits, while Trevin Magee and Mason Tipsword had one hit.
St. Anthony 17, South Central 0
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 17-0, Wednesday.
Cameran Rios and Addie Wernsing had three hits, Hailey Niebrugge had two hits, and Maddie Kibler, Sydney Kibler, Anna Faber, Nora Gannaway, Abbi Hatton, and Grace Karolewicz had one hit. Sydney Kibler, Rios, and Wernsing hit doubles, Rios and Maddie Kibler hit triples, and Hatton hit a home run.
Lucy Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs. She threw four innings and allowed two hits while striking out six.
As for the Lady Cougars, Taegan Webster and Brooklyn Garrett had hits.
Altamont 6, Neoga 4
Altamont defeated Neoga, 6-4, Wednesday.
Lanie Tedrick had two hits, while Claire Boehm, Peyton Osteen, Bailey Teasley, Adria Denton, and Bri Grunloh had one hit.
Teasley also pitched. She threw seven innings, allowing six hits, four runs — one earned — and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Haylee Campbell had two hits, while Andrea Burcham, Audrey Kepp, Trista Moore, and Avery Fearday had one.
Burcham also pitched for Neoga. She threw six innings and allowed seven hits, six unearned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts.
Odin 11, North Clay Clay City 1
North Clay Clay City lost to Odin, 11-1, Wednesday.
Morgan Hance had two hits, Kirstin Allen had one hit — a double — with one RBI, and Leah Cartright had one hit.
Marshall 12, Cumberland 6
Cumberland fell to Marshall, 12-6, Wednesday.
Sage Carr and Kendyn Syfert had two hits, while Zoe Mitchell, Avery Donsbach, and Jadalyn Sowers had one hit.
Mt. Zion 8, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 8-1, Wednesday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Lane Fehrenbacher 6-2, 7-6 (4). Blayne Pals fell to Rylee Gower 6-2, 6-1. Tyler Nohren fell to Will Shade 6-1, 6-0. Preston Siner fell to Riley Renfro 6-1, 6-1. Evan Pryor fell to Evan Griffith 6-0, 6-0, and Ross Schaefer fell to Ben Walker 6-4, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals fell to Fehrenbacher and Gower 6-1, 6-3. Nohren and Siner fell to Shade and Griffith 6-0, 6-1, and Pryor and Schaefer fell to Weston Walker and Frank Tyrolt 6-1, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.