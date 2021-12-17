BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 51, Ramsey 28
Cumberland defeated Ramsey in the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney on Wednesday night.
The Pirates won 51-28.
Wiley Peters led Cumberland (5-3) with 14 points. Gavin Hendrix had 10 points. Maddox McElravy had eight points. Elijah McElravy had seven points. Jaxon Boldt had five points. Trevin Magee had four points, and Julian Bueker had three points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 51, Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 38
Stew-Stras downed Beecher City in the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney on Wednesday night.
The Hatchets beat the Bobcats 51-38.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (7-2) with 18 points. Austin Wittenberg had 15 points. Landon Miller and Talon Bridges had six points. Carter Chaney and Jordan Wittenberg had five points, and Rhett Rincker had two points.
Meanwhile, for Beecher City (4-5), Waylon Robertson and Jadon Robertson had 12 points. Silas Buzzard had seven points. Wes Radloff had five points, and Kade Persinger had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.