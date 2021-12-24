GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenville 62, South Central 56
South Central fell to Greenville on Wednesday night.
The Lady Cougars lost 62-56.
Laney Webster led South Central (6-5) with 18 points. Brooklyn Garrett had 17 points. Halle Smith had eight points. Taegan Webster had seven points, and Brooke Cowger had six points.
Cumberland 46, Shelbyville 38
Cumberland defeated Shelbyville in the Knights Classic on Wednesday.
The Lady Pirates won 46-38.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (12-2) with 16 points. Sage Carr had 10 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had seven points. Jadalyn Sowers and Abbie Becker had six points, and Paige Dittamore had one point.
