BASEBALL
Casey-Westfield 7, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2
CHBC fell to Casey-Westfield, 7-2, Wednesday.
The Bobcats (0-1) had one player record multiple hits, as Gage Lorton went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, while Clayton Wojcik, Quaid Schlanser, and Wyatt Rueff collected hits, too.
Silas Buzzard started the game for CHBC, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up eight hits, five runs — four earned — and striking out four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.