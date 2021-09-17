FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 7, St. Anthony 1
Altamont picked up a 7-1 win over St. Anthony at Evergreen Hollow Park Wednesday.
The Indians had contributions from Mason Robinson (2-for-3 with three runs and one RBI) and Tyler Robbins (2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI).
The Bulldogs had contributions from Will Hoene (3-for-4 with one run) and Brody Niebrugge (2-for-4).
Altamont improves to 8-4 and 4-3 in the National Trail Conference, while St. Anthony falls to 9-4 and 5-3.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 184, Taylorville 204, Pana 232, Lincolnwood 237
St. Anthony fired a 184 with four players in Wednesday's quad match against Taylorville, Pana, and Lincolnwood.
Addie Krouse led the Bulldogs with an even-par 36. Sydney Kibler shot a 41, while Maddy Brummer shot a 51, and Mia Schwing a 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.