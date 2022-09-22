Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Teutopolis 4
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Teutopolis, 5-4, Wednesday at Stewardson-Strasburg High.
The Hatchets scored three runs in the first, one in the second, and one in the fifth.
Carter Chaney hit one single and one triple for WSS. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Austin Wittenberg had one single. Tyler Wetherell hit one double and had one RBI. Kendall Morris hit one double. Jackson Gurgel hit one single and had one RBI. Connor Manhart hit one single and had one RBI. Ben Bridges hit one single, and Rhett Rincker had one RBI.
Gurgel and Morris pitched for the Hatchets. Gurgel threw five innings and allowed four hits, no earned runs, and one walk with five strikeouts; Morris threw two innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts.
As for the Wooden Shoes, they scored one run in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Mitch Koester hit two singles and had two RBIs for Teutopolis. Caleb Siemer hit one single. Ben Goeckner hit one double. Conner Siemer hit one single. Garrett Gaddis hit one single, and Caleb Bloemer hit one single.
Caleb and Connor Hoelscher pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Caleb threw four innings and allowed eight hits, five earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts; Hoelscher threw two innings and allowed two hits.
St. Anthony 15, Woodlawn 0
St. Anthony defeated Woodlawn, 15-0, Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first, four in the second, eight in the third, and one in the fourth.
Eli Levitt hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for St. Anthony. Sam Link hit two singles. Beau Adams hit one single. Henry Brent hit one double. Tim Seiler hit one single and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit one triple and had two RBIs. Connor Roepke hit one double and had one RBI. JC Trupiano hit one double and had three RBIs, and Will Fearday hit one single and had two RBIs.
Brock Jansen and Max Koenig pitched for the Bulldogs. Jansen threw three innings and allowed two hits with three strikeouts, and Koening threw one inning.
Brownstown St. Elmo 4, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 4-3, Tuesday in a makeup game from Monday that both teams postponed due to darkness.
Jarrett Pasley drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to win the contest.
Pasley had one hit, a double, and one RBI for the Bombers (9-8). Adam Atwood had three hits and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had one hit. Cade Schaub had two hits and one RBI. Kyle Behl had one hit and one RBI. Wyatt Stine had two hits, and Lucas Powell had two hits.
As for the Bobcats, Evans, Nowitzke, Radloff, Lorton, and Jones had one hit, and Doty had one RBI.
Cumberland 2, Cerro Gordo Bement 0
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo Bement in straight sets Wednesday.
The Lady Pirates (11-9-1) won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-23.
McKenzie Matteson had two kills for Cumberland. Suzy Fritts had four digs. Emi Stierwalt had 16 assists, one kill, three blocks, two aces, and six digs. Isabel Martinez had two aces. Katelyn Shoemaker had six kills, three blocks, and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had 10 kills, one block, two aces, and seven digs. Chaney Thornton had two assists and 10 digs. Ashton Coleman had two kills and four blocks, and Jadalyn Sowers had one block and 10 digs.
Effingham 187, Sullivan 203
Effingham defeated Sullivan, 187-203, Wednesday.
Marah Kirk and Anna Hirtzel fired 46s for the Hearts. Elena Niebrugge shot a 47, Ella Tuman and Ella Niebrugge shot 48s, and Marissa Allie shot a 55.
Effingham 175, Sullivan 185
Effingham defeated Sullivan, 175-185, Wednesday.
Brody Boehm shot a 40 for the Hearts. Colby Haynes, David Splechter, and Cannon Bockhorn shot 45s. Evan Pryor shot a 47, and Rayden Schneider shot a 54.
Windsor Stewardson Stewardson 213, Okaw Valley 233
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Okaw Valley, 213-233, Wednesday.
Ross McCormick shot a 49 for the Hatchets. Henry Vonderheide shot a 52. Thomas Davis shot a 54. Andrew Petzing and Seth Rincker shot 58s, and James Porter shot a 63.
North Clay also competed in the event.
Riley Poe shot a 40, and Jacob Arnold shot a 50.
Meanwhile, Bailey Owens shot a 61, and Kaylin Saunders shot a 69 for WSS, and Kennedy Jones shot a 62 for North Clay on the girls’ side.
