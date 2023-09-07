EFFINGHAM — The Teutopolis boys golf team defeated Effingham, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg and Sullivan at Effingham Country Club on Wednesday.
The Wooden Shoes fired a team score of 161. Effingham shot a 164. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg shot a 171 and Sullivan shot a 200.
Coen Pennington led Teutopolis with a 36. Ethan Thoele shot a 40. Isaac Weber shot a 41 and Hayden Tebbe shot a 44.
Brody Thoele added a 45, Kole Ohnesorge shot a 46, Noah Koester shot a 47 and Hayden Jansen shot a 53.
Max Seachrist led Effingham with a 38. Jude Traub shot a 41. Evan Pryor shot a 42 and Rayden Schneider and Leo Wykoff each shot a 43.
Brody Boehm added a 45. Cannon Bockhorn shot a 47 and Jack Poe shot a 50.
Lastly, for the Hatchets, Rylan Rincker shot a 38. Nathaniel Gracey shot a 39 and Ross McCormick and Jacob Vonderheide each shot a 47.
Clayton Carey added a 48 and Briar Smith shot a 51.
Oblong Triangular
Newton defeated Lawrenceville and Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville at Oak Glen Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 166.
Gunner James shot a 37. Grant Fulton shot a 41. Michael Kennedy shot a 42 and Evan Johnson shot a 46.
Ajay McCann added a 58. He did not count toward the team total.
GIRLS GOLF
Olney (Richland County) Girls Golf Invitational
St. Anthony finished third and Effingham fourth at the Olney (Richland County) Girls Golf Invitational on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 181. The Flaming Hearts shot a 186.
Addie Krouse led St. Anthony with a final round of 40. Sydney Kibler shot a 43. Brooklyn Phillips shot a 48. Nora Trupiano shot a 50. Gianna Frisbie shot a 51 and Mia Schwing shot a 52.
Makenna Mayhood led Effingham with a 42. Ella Tuman shot a 45. Elena Niebrugge shot a 48. Natalie Armstrong shot a 51. Grace Harper shot a 57 and Mya Harvey shot a 58.
North Clay's Kennedy Jones also competed as an individual and shot a 50.
SOCCER
Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 0
Effingham defeated Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, 6-0.
Maicol Sefton had two goals and two assists. Camilo Aden had two goals. Edu Crespo had one goal and one assist. Gave Kinder had one goal and Xander Marler had 10 saves.
The Flaming Hearts moved to 6-0 with the win.
