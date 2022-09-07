BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis 171, Effingham 178
Teutopolis defeated Effingham, 171-178, Wednesday at Effingham Country Club.
Ethan Thoele shot a 40. Brody Thoele shot a 41. Gabe Schlink shot a 44, and Adam Lustig shot a 46.
The scores that didn't count were Hayden Jansen's 46 and Kole Ohnesorge's 50.
As for the Flaming Hearts, Colby Haynes shot a 40. Brody Boehm shot a 43, David Splechter shot a 47, and Connor Bockhorn shot a 48.
The scores that didn't count were Rayned Schneider's 49 and Kayden Field's 54.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 183, Tri-County 255
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Tri-County, 183-255, Wednesday.
Rylan Rincker fired a final round of 41. Clayton Carey shot a 45. Brody Hendrickson shot a 46, and Nathaniel Gracey shot a 51.
The scores that didn't count were Briar Smith's 52 and Jack Holland's 56.
The Hatchets also sent one female competitor.
Bailey Owens fired a final round of 66.
GIRLS GOLF
Richland County Girls Golf Invitational
Effingham finished second at the Richland County Girls Golf Invitational Wednesday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 185.
Marah Kirk fired a final round of 43 for Effingham. Elena Niebrugge shot a 46. Ella Niebrugge shot a 47, and Ella Tuman shot a 49.
The scores that didn't count were Anna Hirtzel's 52 and Marissa Allie's 55.
St. Anthony also competed in the event.
Sydney Kibler fired a final round of 48, and Mia Schwing shot a 55.
FALL BASEBALL
Neoga 15, Ramsey 1
Neoga defeated Ramsey, 15-1, Wednesday.
The Indians (4-4) scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth, two in the sixth, and six in the seventh.
Malachi Staszak hit one single, one double, and one triple and had two RBIs for Neoga. Quintin Richards hit one single, one double, and one triple and had two RBIs. Trey Sheehan hit two singles and had three RBIs. Kaden Will hit two singles and had two RBIs. James Ballinger hit one double and had two RBIs. Josiah Gentry hit one single and had one RBI. Brady Reynolds had one RBI, and Keaton Lacy had one RBI.
Ballinger and Riley Durdel pitched for the Indians. Ballinger threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts, and Durdel threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and had three strikeouts.
SOCCER
Mt. Vernon 9, Effingham 6
Effingham fell to Mt. Vernon, 9-6, Wednesday.
Maicol Sefton had four goals for Effingham (2-5). Camilo Aden had one goal and two assists. Roy Arellano had one goal. Andrew Wagoner had one assist, and Xander Marler had four saves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cumberland County Triangular
Neoga finished first in boys and girls races at the Cumberland County Triangular Wednesday.
On the boys' side, Riley Morgan finished second with a time of 19:02. Hank Warfel finished fourth with a time of 20:14. Michael Beaumont finished fifth at 20:26. Jack Pruemer finished sixth at 20:46, and Sawyer Wellbaum finished seventh at 21:18.
Other Neoga times came from Kade Bradley (eighth at 21:21), Zach Buescher (ninth at 21:26), Elliott Dryden (11th at 21:32), Maximus Strader (12th at 21:43), Damon Ryan (14th at 22:02), Nathan Kuhns (15th at 25:20), and Duane Willenborg (16th at 26:03).
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City also competed in the event.
August Coosart finished first at 19 minutes. Aiden Wallace was third at 19:03. Trenton Monette was 10th at 21:31, and Beau Doedtman was 13th at 21:45.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Neoga outlasted Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond, 26-32.
Libby McGinnis finished third at 24:12, Addison Mast finished fifth at 24:22, Lexie Fletcher finished sixth at 24:28, Aundrea Nebel finished seventh at 27:23, and Annie Clark finished ninth at 28:49.
Other Neoga times came from Atalie Osborn (10th at 29 minutes), Abbie Becker (12th at 31:01), and Megan Baker (14th at 32:34).
CHBC also sent one female runner.
Ellie Miller finished fourth at 24:19.
