BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo-Brownstown 64, Edinburg 58
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Edinburg on Wednesday night at Edinburg High School.
The Eagles (11-5) won 64-58.
Adam Atwood had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals. Jarrett Pasley had 13 points on 5-of-12 with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Caleb Campbell had 12 points on 5-of-18 with five rebounds and five assists. Cade Schaub had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot, and Wyatt Stine had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with one rebound, three assists, and one steal.
|SEB
|20
|14
|19
|11
|64
|Edinburg
|15
|13
|14
|16
|58
SEB - Atwood 19, Pasley 13, Campbell 12, Schaub 12, Stine 8. FG 26, FT 7-8, F 15. (3-pointers: Pasley 3, Atwood 1, Schaub 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brownstown-St. Elmo 55, Dieterich 50
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Dieterich on Wednesday night at Brownstown High School.
The Bombers (15-6, 3-1 National Trail Conference) beat the Movin' Maroons (11-10, 1-5 National Trail Conference) 55-50.
Laney Baldrige had 18 points. Lexi Seabaugh had 14. Alice Turco had nine. Jayna Ireland had six, and Avery Myers and Natelly Beall had four.
As for Dieterich, Miley Britton had 17 points. Cortney Brummer had 14. Kady Tegeler had seven. Estella Meinhart had six. Ruby Westendorf had four, and Ella Kreke had two.
|BSE
|17
|10
|18
|10
|55
|Dieterich
|14
|8
|13
|15
|50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.