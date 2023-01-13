BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Elmo-Brownstown 64, Edinburg 58

St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Edinburg on Wednesday night at Edinburg High School.

The Eagles (11-5) won 64-58.

Adam Atwood had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals. Jarrett Pasley had 13 points on 5-of-12 with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Caleb Campbell had 12 points on 5-of-18 with five rebounds and five assists. Cade Schaub had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot, and Wyatt Stine had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with one rebound, three assists, and one steal.

      
SEB 20 14 19 11 64 
Edinburg 15 13 14 16 58 
SEB - Atwood 19, Pasley 13, Campbell 12, Schaub 12, Stine 8. FG 26, FT 7-8, F 15. (3-pointers: Pasley 3, Atwood 1, Schaub 1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brownstown-St. Elmo 55, Dieterich 50

Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Dieterich on Wednesday night at Brownstown High School.

The Bombers (15-6, 3-1 National Trail Conference) beat the Movin' Maroons (11-10, 1-5 National Trail Conference) 55-50.

Laney Baldrige had 18 points. Lexi Seabaugh had 14. Alice Turco had nine. Jayna Ireland had six, and Avery Myers and Natelly Beall had four.

As for Dieterich, Miley Britton had 17 points. Cortney Brummer had 14. Kady Tegeler had seven. Estella Meinhart had six. Ruby Westendorf had four, and Ella Kreke had two.

      
BSE 17 10 18 10 55 
Dieterich 14 13 15 50 
BSE - Myers 4, Baldrige 18, Beall 4, Turco 9, Seabaugh 14, Ireland 6. FG 21, FT 11-20, F 7. (3-pointers: Baldrige 1, Turco 1). D - Tegeler 7, Brummer 14, Kreke 2, Britton 17, Westendorf 4, Meinhart 6. FG 20, FT 6-11, F 20. (3-pointers: Britton 3, Brummer 1. Fouled out: Tegeler, Meinhart)

