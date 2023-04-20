BOYS TENNIS
Effingham (St. Anthony) 6, Mattoon 3
St. Anthony defeated Mattoon, 6-3, at Mattoon.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won (6-2, 6-1). Aiden Tegeler won (6-1, 6-3). Evan Mossman won (3-6, 6-2, 10-6). Connor Eggars lost (2-6, 2-6). Matt Herzing won (7-6 (5), 6-2) and Jackson Schultz lost (0-6, 0-6).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won (6-0, 6-3). Evan Mossman and Adam Rudibaugh won (6-0, 6-2) and Eggars and Herzing lost (0-6, 6-1, 4-10).
SOFTBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 13, Robinson 2
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 13-2, at Robinson.
Hailey Niebrugge had three hits (one double and one home run). Addie Wernsing had three hits (one double). Adysen Rios had two hits. Anna Faber had two hits (two doubles). Abbi Hatton and Stacie Vonderheide hit doubles and Cameran Rios, Lucy Fearday and Sydney Kibler had hits for the Bulldogs (7-3).
Fearday pitched and allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.
Farina (South Central) 17, Ramsey 1
South Central defeated Ramsey, 17-1, at Ramsey.
Kyra Swift had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Jaylyn Michel had three hits (one double) and four RBIs. Taegan Webster had two hits (one double and one home run) and four RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Ella Watwood had one hit. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit (one double). Abi Shuler had two hits (two doubles) and one RBI. Emily Rose had one hit and two RBIs. Kinlee Thompson had two hits (one double) and two RBIs and Percilla Reid had one hit for the Lady Cougars (13-5).
Charleston 10, Windsor [Coop] 3
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Charleston, 10-3, at Windsor.
Ella Kinkelaar had two hits (one double and one triple) and Sam Hayes, Ava Richards, Alaira Friese, Alexis Gee and Sam Porter had one hit for the Hatchets (7-6).
Hayes pitched and allowed 10 hits, 10 runs (three earned) and three walks with nine strikeouts over eight innings.
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 9, Charleston 3
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 9-3, at Charleston.
Eli Levitt had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Max Koenig had two hits and two RBIs. Will Hoene had one double and Beau Adams, Brock Fearday, Connor Roepke, Aiden Lauritzen and Will Fearday had one hit for the Bulldogs (11-2).
Brock Fearday pitched and allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) with three strikeouts over seven innings.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 16, Ramsey 1
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Ramsey, 16-1, at Ramsey.
Kendall Morris had two hits. Colten Bridges hit a double and Tyler Wetherell, Jordan Wittenberg, Jackson Gurgel, Xander Beals, Oliver Wascher and Branson Tingley had hits for the Hatchets (11-2).
Connor Manhart pitched for WSS. Manhart threw five innings and allowed six hits and one run with five strikeouts.
Toledo (Cumberland) 8, Oblong [Coop] 5
Cumberland defeated Oblong w/ Hutsonville and Palestine, 8-5, at Oblong.
Blake McMechan, Hudson McElravy and Jaxon Boldt had two hits and Maddox McElravy, Trevin Magee and Bryant Weber had one hit for the Pirates (7-8).
Boldt and Kade McMechan pitched for Cumberland. Boldt threw five innings and allowed five hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks with seven strikeouts; McMechan threw two innings and allowed three walks with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.