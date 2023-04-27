BASEBALL
St. Anthony 6, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5
St. Anthony defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 6-5, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Beau Adams, Ryan Schmidt, Brock Fearday and Max Koenig hit doubles and Eli Levitt, Connor Roepke and Will Hoene also collected hits for the Bulldogs (16-2).
Fearday and Levitt pitched for St. Anthony. Fearday threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks with nine strikeouts; Levitt threw 1/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
As for the Hatchets (11-4), Carter Chaney had three hits. Tyler Wetherell had two and Austin Wittenberg and Jordan Wittenberg and Kendall Morris had one.
Jordan Wittenberg and Jackson Gurgel pitched for WSS. Wittenberg threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, six unearned runs and one walk with two strikeouts; Gurgel threw 1/3 of an inning.
Charleston 5, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Charleston, 5-1, at Altamont Baseball Field.
Jared Hammer had one double and Mason Robinson, Keinon Eihart and Nathan Shepard had one hit for the Indians (13-6).
Nathan Stuemke and Keegan Schultz pitched for Altamont. Stuemke threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, five runs and four walks with three strikeouts; Schultz threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
Neoga 6, Martinsville 3
Neoga defeated Martinsville, 6-3, at Neoga Baseball Field.
Josiah Gentry had two hits (including one double). Quintin Richards had two hits and Trey Sheehan, Ryan Koester, Brady Reynolds and Micah Staszak had one for the Indians (10-12).
Kaden Will, Gentry, Landon Titus, Bryar Hennesay and Malachi Staszak pitched for Neoga. Will threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts; Gentry threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed three walks with three strikeouts; Titus threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout; Hennesay threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed three runs (two earned) and four walks with one strikeout and Staszak threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
Marshall 11, Cumberland 4
Cumberland fell to Marshall, 11-4, at Toledo.
Ty Bradley had two hits (one double) and Gavin Hendrix, Maddox McElravy, Trevin Magee, Jaxon Boldt and Kade McMechan had one for the Pirates (7-9).
Hudson McElravy, Jesse Fritts and Grant Keyser pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, six runs (five earned) and six walks with five strikeouts; Fritts threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, four runs and one walk with two strikeouts and Keyser threw one inning and allowed one hit, one run and one walk with three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 6, South Central 5
South Central fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 6-5, at Kinmundy.
Jaylyn Michel had one triple and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett and Ella Watwood had one hit each. Kinlee Thompson and Abi Shuler had two hits each. Amelia Montes had two hits (one double) and Percilla Reid had one RBI for the Lady Cougars (17-6).
Marshall 11, Cumberland 0
Cumberland fell to Marshall, 11-0, at Toledo.
Avery Donsbach had two hits (one double) and Jade Carr, Liz Wilson, Natalie Beaumont, Libby McGinnis and Isabel Martinez had one hit for the Lady Pirates (8-13).
Callie Lewis and Martinez pitched for Cumberland. Lewis threw three innings and allowed six hits and five runs with one strikeout; Martinez threw four innings and allowed nine hits, six runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
