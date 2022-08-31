BASEBALL
St. Anthony 16, Odin Patoka Sandoval 2
St. Anthony defeated Odin Patoka Sandoval, 16-2, Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first, six in the second, three in the fourth, and five in the fifth.
Aiden Lauritzen hit two singles and one double and had three RBIs for St. Anthony (10-0). Sam Link hit one double and one triple and had two RBIs. JC Trupiano hit two singles and had one RBI. Will Fearday hit two singles and had one RBI. Henry Brent hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Nick Ruholl hit one single and had three RBIs, and Joseph Tegeler hit one double and had one RBI.
Brock Jansen and Tegeler pitched for the Bulldogs. Jansen threw three innings and allowed two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Tegeler pitched two innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and one walk, with four strikeouts.
Brownstown St. Elmo 14, Mulberry Grove 12
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 14-12, Wednesday.
The Bombers scored one run in the first, one in the third, seven in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth.
Adam Atwood had one hit and one RBI for BSE (4-3, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference). Wyatt Stine had one hit, a triple, and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had two hits and three RBIs. Cade Schaub had one hit and two RBIs. Jarrett Pasley had two hits and one RBI. Kyle Behl had two hits, and Calin Chandler had one hit and one RBI.
Forbes and Atwood pitched for the Bombers. Forbes threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run, no hits, and three walks, with four strikeouts. Atwood threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and three hits, with four strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 12, Ramsey 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Ramsey, 12-0, Wednesday.
The Hatchets scored two runs in the first, four in the third, and six in the fourth.
Kendall Morris hit two singles and one double and had three RBIs for WSS (5-1). Carter Chaney hit two singles. Austin Wittenberg hit one single. Blayzz Verdeyen hit one double and had three RBIs. Rhett Rincker hit one single and had one RBI. Jackson Gurgel hit one single. Jordan Wittenberg had one RBI. Connor Manhart had two RBIs. Colten Bridges had one RBI, and Ben Bridges had one RBI.
Gurgel and Manhart pitched for the Hatchets. Gurgel threw three innings and had six strikeouts. Manhart pitched two innings and allowed three hits with three strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Charleston 159, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 205
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Charleston, 159-205, Wednesday.
Nathaniel Gracey fired a final round of 47. Rylan Rincker shot a 50, and Clayton Carey and Brody Hendrickson fired 54s.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Briar Smith's 55 and Jack Holland's 66.
WSS also sent two junior varsity players.
Ross McCormick fired a 65, and Thomas Davis shot a 66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.