BASEBALL
St. Anthony 17, Mulberry Grove 0
St. Anthony defeated Mulberry Grove, 17-0, Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first, three in the second, three in the third, and eight in the fourth.
Eli Levitt hit three singles and had two RBIs for St. Anthony (1-0). Beau Adams hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Brock Fearday hit two singles and had one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen hit one double and one triple and had two RBIs. Will Hoene hit one double and had four RBIs. Connor Roepke hit one single and had one RBI. JC Trupiano hit one single and had one RBI. Sam Link hit one single, and Max Koenig hit one single and had one RBI.
Levitt, Brock Jansen, and Nick Ruholl pitched for the Bulldogs. Levitt threw two innings and allowed three walks with six strikeouts; Jansen threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts, and Ruholl threw one inning with three strikeouts.
North Clay Clay City 17, Odin Patoka Sandoval 0
North Clay defeated Odin, 17-0, Wednesday.
The defending Class 1A state champions scored one run in the first, four in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the sixth, and six in the seventh.
Ayden Jones hit one single and one double and had five RBIs for North Clay (1-0). Carder Walden hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Cody Zimdars hit one single and had three RBIs. Logan Fleener hit one single and had two RBIs. Cayden Craig hit one single and had one RBI. Matt Sullens hit one single. Alex Boose hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one double, and Ian Jones, Trenton Ingram, and Gavin Hosselton had one RBI.
Boose, Zimdars, Jack Compton, and Walden pitched for the Cardinals. Boose threw three innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout; Zimdars pitched two innings and had three strikeouts; Compton pitched one inning and allowed two hits and one earned run, and Walden pitched one inning and had three strikeouts.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 5, South Central 4
South Central fell to Christ Our Rock Lutheran (CORL), 5-4, Tuesday.
The Cougars scored one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Ethan Watwood hit one single and one double for South Central (0-1). Anthony Buonaura hit one home run and had two RBIs. Calaway Smith hit one single and had one RBI, and Maddox Robb hit one double and had one RBI.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 134, Olney Richland County 150
St. Anthony defeated Olney/Richland County, 134-150, Wednesday.
Addie Krouse fired a 37. Maddie Brummer shot a 45, and Mia Schwing shot a 52.
As for the Tigers, Caroline Glover led the team with a 42, while Megan Gibson shot a 53, and Taylor Runyon shot a 55.
The score that didn't count toward the Richland County team total was Savannah Ferguson's 72.
BOYS GOLF
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Meridian
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) finished third in a four-team event at Meridian Wednesday.
The Hatchets fired a team total of 193.
Central A&M won the event with a 181. Meridian was second with a team score of 187, and Tuscola was fourth with a team score of 206.
Nathaniel Gracey led WSS with a 42. Rylan Rincker shot a 48. Clayton Carey shot a 51, and Briar Smith shot a 52.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Brody Hendrickson's 52 and Jack Holland's 57.
The Hatchets also had one junior varsity player compete.
Thomas Davis fired a 55.
BOYS GOLF - JUNIOR VARSITY
Olney Richland County 162, St. Anthony 172
St. Anthony fell to Olney Richland County, 162-172, in a junior varsity match Wednesday.
Michael Martelli led the Bulldogs with a 39. Jack Swingler shot a 41. Ryan Schmidt and Aidan Tegeler carded 46s, and Alec Hakman shot a 47.
The score that didn't count toward the St. Anthony team total was Ethan Karolewicz's 51.
As for the Tigers, Alex Nealis led the team with a 35. Ayden Nealis shot a 39, Reese Glover shot a 41, and Alex Harness shot a 47.
The two scores that didn't count toward the Richland County team total were Tristan Mitchell's 48 and Aaron Klingler's 57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.