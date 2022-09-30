VOLLEYBALL
South Central 2, Woodlawn 1
South Central defeated Woodlawn in three sets on Wednesday in the makeup of a suspended match.
The Lady Cougars (15-5) lost the first set 22-25, won the second 25-22, and won the third 25-14.
Sierra Arnold had 16 digs and two aces. Olivia Brauer had four kills, nine assists, 11 digs, and two blocks. Brooklyn Garrett had eight kills, seven digs, and four aces. Sidney Shumate had 12 assists and three digs. Chloe Smith had one kill, two assists, three digs, and one block. Emma Chambers had one kill and one dig. Brooke Cowger had five kills, two digs, two blocks, and one ace. Rayna Hall had two kills, one dig, and one ace. Emma Jenne had four kills, one dig, and five blocks. Emma Runge had nine digs, and Reagan Roberts had one assist and one dig.
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A Charleston Regional
Effingham finished seventh at a Class 2A Charleston Regional Wednesday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a four-man score of 366. Mattoon won the event with a four-man score of 317, Charleston was second with a team score of 332, and Richland County was third with a team score of 333.
Effingham's Colby Haynes advanced among qualifying individuals with a final round of 87.
Failing to qualify were David Splechter (92), Evan Pryor (93), Brody Boehm (94), Rayden Schneider (99), and Cannon Bockhorn (101).
Class 1A Monticello Regional
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg finished 10th at a Class 1A Monticello Regional Wednesday.
The Hatchets fired a four-man score of 425. Monticello won the event with a four-man score of 336. Decatur St. Teresa was second with a team score of 375, and Heyworth was third with a team score of 379.
Rylan Rincker advanced among qualifying individuals with a final round of 97.
Failing to qualify were Clayton Carey (103), Brody Hendrickson (112), Nathaniel Gracey (113), Briar Smith (115), and Jack Holland (133).
