BASEBALL
Neoga 10, Paris 0
Neoga defeated Paris, 10-0, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.
Trey Sheehan had two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Koester had two hits and one RBI. Matt Propst had one hit and two RBIs. Brady Reynolds and Kaden Will each had one hit. Micah Staszak had one hit and one RBI and Malachi Staszak and Bryar Hennesay each had one RBI for the Indians.
Malachi Staszak pitched for Neoga and allowed two hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 11, Ramsey 1
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Ramsey, 11-1, at Ramsey.
Adam Atwood had two hits. Jarrett Pasley had two hits and two RBIs. Kyle Behl had two hits and one RBI. Cade Schaub had one hit and one RBI. Lane Stine had one hit and two RBIs and Josiah Maxey had one hit for the Bombers.
Louisville (North Clay) 3, Flora 2
North Clay defeated Flora, 3-2, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.
Logan Fleener had two hits. Carder Walden had two hits and one RBI. Jesse Weidner had one hit and Trenton Ingram had two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Daniel Warren, Ian Jones and Alex Boose pitched for North Clay. Warren threw five innings and allowed four hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts; Jones threw one inning and allowed two walks and Boose threw one inning and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with two strikeouts.
Shelbyville 5, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 4
WSS fell to Shelbyville, 5-4, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Baseball Field.
Tyler Wetherell had two hits. Jordan Wittenberg had two hits and one RBI. Jackson Gurgel had one hit and one RBI. Carter Chaney and Ben Bridges each had one hit and Kendall Morris had one RBI for the Hatchets.
SOFTBALL
Marshall 5, Farina (South Central) 3
South Central fell to Marshall, 5-3, at Marshall.
Taegan Webster had one hit. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits. Kaitlyn Swift had one RBI and Abi Shuler had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Cougars.
TRACK AND FIELD
Charleston Big Trojan Invitational
Effingham, Newton and Cumberland were three of the 13 teams involved at the Charleston Big Trojan Invitational.
The Flaming Hearts finished sixth with 57 points, the Eagles were seventh with 49.5 and the Pirates were 11th with 17.5.
Newton's Parker Wolf finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01 seconds. Effingham's Caden Walls was third at 11.23 seconds and Cumberland's Reid Carlen was fourth at 11.25 seconds.
Wolf won the 200-meter dash after a personal best time of 22.36 seconds. Walls was fourth in that event with a time of 23.22 seconds.
Newton's Owen Mahaffey finished second in the 400-meter dash after a personal best time of 50.81 seconds.
Newton's Clay Berbower finished fifth in the 1600-meter run after a personal best time of 4:37.67.
Effingham's Logan Heil finished second in the 110-meter hurdles after a personal best time of 16 seconds.
Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt finished third in the 300-meter hurdles after a time of 44.50 seconds.
The Effingham 4x100-meter relay team (Weldon Dunston, Walls, Jacob Weaver and Muhammad Freeman) finished second at 43.99 seconds.
The Effingham 4x800-meter relay team (Adam Flack, Alex Gordon, Aaron Hill and Sam Spicer) finished third at 8:52.64.
Newton's Jacob Wickham finished second in the shot put after a throw of 14.96 meters. Effingham's Charlie Ring was fourth after a personal best throw of 13.48 meters.
Wickham also finished third in the discus after a throw of 39.28 meters.
