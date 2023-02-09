Effingham 53, Olney (Richland County) 33
Effingham defeated Olney (Richland County), 53-33, at Richland County High.
Madison Mapes led the Flaming Hearts (19-10) with 20 points; Averie Wolfe, Ella Niebrugge, and Alyssa Martin had seven; Marissa Allie had four; Saige Althoff and Bria Beals had three, and Sidney Donaldson and Lily Wise had one.
Box Score
Olney (Richland Co) 14 12 4 3 33
Effingham 8 14 19 12 53
E – Mapes 20, Wolfe 7, Niebrugge 7, Althoff 3, Beals 3, Allie 4, Donaldson 1, Wise 1, Martin 7. FG 17, FT 11-19, F 18. (3-pointers: Mapes 5, Wolfe 1, Niebrugge 1, Beals 1).
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 57, Brownstown/St. Elmo 49
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo, 57-49, at Cowden-Herrick High.
Macee Rodman had 19 points for the Bobcats. Gracie Heckert had 15 points, four steals, and four assists. Mady Wojcik had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, and Carmen Olesen had two points.
Meanwhile, for the Bombers, Avery Myers had 11 points; Lexi Seabaugh had 10; Laney Baldrige had eight; Sydney Stine had six; Natelly Beall, Alice Turco, and Jayna Ireland had four, and Presley Williams had two.
Box Score
CHBC 7 8 19 23 57
BSE 9 17 11 12 49
CHBC – Rodman 19, Heckert 15, Olesen 2, Wojcik 11, Stuckemeyer 10. FG 17, FT 19-27, F 11. (3-pointers: Rodman 4)
BSE – Myers 11, Baldrige 8, Williams 2, Beall 4, Turco 4, Seabaugh 10, Stine 6, Ireland 4. FG 17, FT 10-14, F 18. (3-pointers: Myers 3, Seabaugh 2. Fouled out: Baldrige).
Louisville (North Clay) 56, Lawrenceville 35
North Clay defeated Lawrenceville, 56-35, at North Clay High.
Miah Ballard had 32 points for the Lady Cardinals (16-10); Allison Czyzewski had 10; Alexis VanDyke had seven; Leah Wetherholt had four; Ava Fleener had two, and Matia Price had one.
Box Score
Louisville (NC) 15 15 12 14 56
Lawrenceville 12 5 8 10 35
NC – Price 1, VanDyke 7, Ballard 32, Czyzewski 10, Wetherholt 4, Fleener 2. FG 26, FT 3-8, F 8. (3-pointers: VanDyke 1).
