BASEBALL
St. Anthony 8, Teutopolis 0
A six-run first inning sparked St. Anthony in its 8-0 win over Teutopolis Wednesday at Paul Smith Field.
Eli Levitt was one of the main reasons for that surge, as he launched a two-run home run to left field that made it 2-0 at the time.
Levitt was one of seven Bulldogs to record a hit in the game.
Beau Adams finished with two doubles and one RBI for St. Anthony (5-0). Brock Fearday hit one single, one double, and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit two singles. Connor Roepke hit one double. Samuel Link hit one double and had three RBIs. Brock Jansen hit one single, and Max Koenig had one RBI.
Jansen, Nick Ruholl, and Link pitched for the Bulldogs. Jansen threw two innings and allowed two hits and four walks. Ruholl pitched three innings and allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts, and Link pitched two innings and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Wooden Shoes (0-2), Mitch Koester, Caleb Siemer, Tyler Pruemer, and Caleb Bloemer all hit singles.
Siemer and Zac Niebrugge pitched for Teutopolis. Siemer threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, six earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout. Niebrugge pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis and St. Anthony play each other again Saturday at the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament. The game starts at 9 a.m., with the winner advancing to play at 3 p.m. and the loser playing at 1 p.m.
South Central 10, Wayne City 0
South Central defeated Wayne City, 10-0, Wednesday.
The Cougars scored two runs in the first, two in the third, five in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Maddox Robb hit three singles and had one RBI for South Central (3-1). Chase Thompson hit two singles and had two RBIs. Anthony Buonaura hit one single and one home run and had two RBIs. Aidan Dodson hit one home run and had three RBIs. Andrew Magnus hit one double and had two RBIs. Ethan Watwood hit one single, and Calaway Smith hit one single.
Watwood pitched for the Cougars. He threw six innings and had 14 strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis at Richland County
Teutopolis finished third at the Richland County triangular Wednesday.
The Wooden Shoes finished with a team score of 177. Charleston won the triangular with a team score of 158, and Richland County was second with a team score of 160.
Adam Lustig shot a final round of 42 for Teutopolis. Gabe Schlink shot a 43, and Hayden Jansen and Brody Thoele fired rounds of 46.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Ethan Thoele's 48, Kole Ohnesorge's 50, Noah Koester's 51, and Landyn Thoele's 57.
SOCCER
Richland County 7, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Richland County, 7-0, in the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament Wednesday.
The loss pushes the Flaming Hearts to 0-1 on the season.
